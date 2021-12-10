ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa’s Fun-Lan Drive-in Theatre and Swap Shop closes after 71 years

By Bernadette Berdychowski
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4xE9_0dJolbfn00
Manager Candy Snell, left, and assistant manager Jennifer Stanford pose for a portrait at Fun-Lan Drive-in Theatre and Swap Shop in Tampa on Thursday. Stanford said Snell surprised the staff and vendors with the addition of “…We will miss you,” on the marquee after they were given the news that the drive-in and flea market will be closing. “My first day of unemployment is my birthday,” Snell said; she held back tears throughout the day. “The people and the stuff is a treasure.” [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

TAMPA — It’s the end of an era for Tampa’s Fun-Lan Drive-in Theatre and Swap Shop.

Manager Candy Snell spent Friday packing up the last of the equipment and picking up her last check after working there for five years. She said she learned last week that the property was going to be sold and that flea market vendors had to clear out by week’s end.

The drive-in’s iconic marquee read, “We will miss you.”

Jerry Corgnati said he is the temporary manager of Florida Swap Shop, the company that has run the drive-in and flea market. He said on Friday that the sale has not been finalized, and that he doesn’t know who’s buying the property. Site owner Betty Henn was not immediately available because she’s on vacation, he said.

Fun-Lan opened in January 1950 and could accommodate more than 650 cars, according to an ad printed in the Tampa Tribune. Admission was 48 cents. In the 1980s, the theater added a flea market during the day to stay afloat, according to newspaper archives.

Many drive-in theaters have closed over the decades. There were more than 2,000 drive-ins across the country in 1987, according to data from the National Association of Theatre Owners. In 2020, there were fewer than 550.

“We have been discussing closing the theater part down for a couple of years. It wasn’t making any money,” Snell said, adding, “iPads and stuff like that killed the theater, because now it’s too easy to watch movies on your phone.”

The site at 2302 E Hillsborough Ave. was bought in 2001 by Preston Henn, according to county property records. Henn owned the Fort Lauderdale-based Swap Shop until he died in 2017. The company now belongs to his wife, Betty Henn, and has two locations in South Florida, in addition to the one in Tampa.

The Tampa property has been for sale for several years following the death of Preston Henn, Corgnati said.

Daniel Angulo, a vendor at the flea market, said he was shocked when he heard he had to leave in a matter of days. He said he spent most of Thursday packing up the pieces of the business he owns with his brother, Carolina Seafood Inc., and loading them into a pickup truck.

“It was about 25 years worth of work right there, just hauled off the property,” Angulo said.

The business was supposed to be on a short break until January, Angulo said, and now he has to tell customers that he doesn’t know when he’ll restart operations.

Angulo said he’ll miss seeing people who traveled from places like Orlando and Fort Myers to come to the Tampa flea market.

“It was such an iconic place. People from other counties were actually visiting,” Angulo said. “You can find almost anything that you wanted.”

Working at Fun-Lan wasn’t only a job for Snell — it was like a family.

“A lot of these vendors have gone through marriages, divorces, babies and graduations. We’ve gone through a lot together.” Snell said. “During the pandemic, we stayed in touch and talked on the phone.”

Snell said she doesn’t know what she’ll do next. She may work at another flea market in Plant City or Lakeland. She’s emotional about Fun-Lan closing, she said, but she’s hopeful about her next chapter.

“They say to find something that you love doing and then call it a job. And that’s what I did,” Snell said. “I really enjoyed being out here at the flea market and being with my flea market family.”

Staff photographer Ivy Ceballo contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Water Street Tampa expands ReliaQuest HQ, adds Sparkman Wharf tenants

ReliaQuest hasn’t yet moved into its new corporate headquarters, but it’s already planning to grow. The Tampa cybersecurity company, which recently attained a billion-dollar “unicorn” valuation, has added a floor to its forthcoming lease at Thousand & One, the new office tower at downtown’s $3.5 billion Water Street Tampa development.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Writer, 100, loved words and helping people find them

Bill Carrigan had a way with words, and most of the time, that way was his own. He labored over each thought, wrestled with every detail, inspected (then reinspected) for accuracy, clarity and tone. He collected words and carried them with him for decades, including Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s The Wreck of the Hesperus, which he learned in the fourth grade.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Lan Drive#Theatre And Swap Shop#Florida Swap Shop#The Tampa Tribune
Tampa Bay Times

Latinx? How about just using ‘Latin,’ a perfectly good word? | Letters

‘Latinx’ is not effective with Hispanic voters | Another voice, Dec. 9. It has not ceased to surprise me how unnecessarily challenging it has been to use an appropriate term to describe those who are from a Latin culture. In Spanish, anything pertaining to Latin culture or background (which, by the way, originates in the Roman Empire and its actual Latin language) is described as either “latino” or “latina,” not capitalized, because demonyms are not capitalized in Spanish. The gender distinction is a basic Romance language characteristic, not used only to distinguish male or female, but also objects or concepts, that by convention are assigned a gender — for example, “musica latina” (Latin music ) or “sabor latino” (Latin flavor). In English, such a distinction does not exist.
SOCIETY
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Pat Maroon is never far from his Midwestern roots

OAKVILLE, Mo. — Pat Maroon knows how to throw a party. When he brought the Stanley Cup back to his hometown in September, it sent locals scurrying to meet up with him. Maroon is a proud member of the Lightning, a vocal veteran leader and enforcer, but he’s a son of Oakville, Mo., located about 20 minutes south of St. Louis along the western banks of the Mississippi with a population just over 36,000.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Plant City, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Jeff Vinik to sell minority share of Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA — Jeff Vinik plans to sell a minority share of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He sent a statement to the Tampa Bay Times late Thursday saying he is in talks to sell an undisclosed share of Vinik Sports Group, which owns the Lightning and manages Amalie Arena, to an undisclosed buyer.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Five things we learned from Lightning’s road trip

It was difficult for the Lightning to see it following Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Senators, but their just-completed five-game road trip was a success. They won the first four games — including victories over three division opponents — and took eight of a possible 10 points on the trip.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

10 Christmas cookie recipes from our archives

If you’ve been a long-time reader, you probably remember our annual Christmas cookie issues, in which we ran a collection of reader-submitted recipes each December. Our team back then baked and tasted every recipe, and we have dozens in our archives. Ten years ago, we celebrated the 10th Annual...
RECIPES
Tampa Bay Times

December super tornadoes? The climate is changing. | Letters

As I see news of the devastation caused by these supercell tornadoes in December — and sit here in Florida, where we are in the path of hurricanes that grow more monstrous by the year — the words blaring in my mind, heart and soul are: climate change. This is what climate change looks like. And while no one can say for sure whether any one given weather event is the direct result of climate change, surely any adult knows that the climate is changing. And we’d better start saying its name and talking about it when these things happen. And we’d better start changing our choices and behavior, right now.
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Rays could come out on losing end of baseball’s labor war

ST. PETERSBURG — Typically, I would not recommend paying attention to a labor dispute in baseball. The details are often tedious and the spin control is atrocious. Team owners and players both want you to believe that the game is their greatest concern when, in fact, it’s always a tug-of-war over cash.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Brayden Point returns to Lightning practice

TAMPA — The Lightning’s first practice after returning from their five-game road trip brought them a welcome sight. Top-line center Brayden Point re-joined the team Monday morning, his first time on the ice with his teammates since suffering a shoulder injury on Nov. 20. Point wore a red...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
51K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy