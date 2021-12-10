ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Parsons police officer's puppy beheaded in 'targeted' attack

The Associated Press
PARSONS, Kan. (AP) — Parsons police said someone beheaded a 3-month-old puppy that belonged to one of their officers in what they called a “targeted attack.”

The officer reported last Friday that she let the German shepherd puppy, named Ranger, out into a fenced yard about 7 a.m. and found the puppy in the yard with its head severed about 2 p.m.

Officers believe the dog was taken to another location and killed and then returned to the officer’s yard, KAKE-TV reported.

“This is disgusting enough that it was done to an animal in our community, but when you add in that this appears to be a targeted attack on the home and personal property of a police officer, this makes it nothing more than a hate crime,” said Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks, who called the suspect or suspects cowards.

The perpetrators could face felony animal cruelty and trespassing charges.

The Parsons Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

