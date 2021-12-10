The Best Thing You Can Do With A Hammer Happens In Mandan

Man, let's talk about one of the biggest news stories to hit Bismarck in a long time. I remember people first talking about this even before last summer. It was announced that "Coming soon" a new arrival to the Kirkwood Mall, the one and only Chick-Fil-A restaurant. People were foaming from the mouth just thinking about it. Personally, I have never been to one, however, I still remember driving by the one in San Diego and seeing cars wrapped around the building, into the streets, causing traffic jams. Bismarck sat back and patiently watched the progress of the new eatery slowly, methodically erected wing-by-wing ( pun attended )
Comments / 0