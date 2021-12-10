ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling approved for $18M barrier after shootings

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — A Louisiana university that saw two deadly shootings in four days is moving forward with a planned $18 million barrier around its campus.

The University of Louisiana Systems Board of Supervisors approved the money Thursday for Grambling State University, The News-Star reported.

The proposed barrier has been in the works for more than a year and is not a direct result of the shootings, University President Rick Gallot told the board. He said it would help control traffic into what is now an open campus in a small town.

“Days that we have football, for instance, we would have designated entryways for visiting teams and for game officials,” Gallot said.

He said no design has been made.

“We will think through all of our potential possibilities, making sure that we’ve got the appropriate level of access for those who need access to the campus, but otherwise, ensuring that we can control and know who’s entering and leaving campus,” Gallot said.

The barrier is part of a master plan for safety, academics and housing, he said. “There’s all these things that we’ve been planning on but this is one that’s obviously been risen to the top and trying to move on it more quickly than the others.”

One person was killed and seven wounded early Oct. 17, four days after another shooting that killed one person and wounded three. They were among four people killed and 15 wounded in eight shootings on the campus since 2017, the newspaper noted.

The school already has improved its security camera system, Gallot said.

“We’ve added features like license plate readers and other technology, so it’s not just the building of physical barriers but there is also the implementation of enhanced technology to aid in our campus safety,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tornado-slammed parts of Kentucky face long recovery

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Workers, volunteers and members of the National Guard were spreading across tornado-damaged areas of Kentucky to assist with recovery tasks ranging from replacing thousands of damaged utility poles to delivering bottles of drinking water. The tornado outbreak Friday that killed at least 88 people in...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Storm victims include Missouri girl, aunt’s ‘special angel’

Trey and Meghan Rackley and their three daughters sought shelter in a windowless bathroom in their southeast Missouri home as storms raged across the middle of the country. To prove they were in their “safe space” with the storm approaching Friday evening, the girls’ mom texted her Aunt Sandy a photo of the three in and next to the bathtub — all of them smiling, 9-year-old Annistyn holding her favorite doll.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Aircraft maintenance company to expand in Chattanooga

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aircraft maintenance company West Star Aviation plans to invest $17 million to expand its operations in Chattanooga, Tennessee, officials said. West Star plans to create 100 new jobs through the expansion, which comes six years after the company established its Chattanooga operations, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said in a news release Monday.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Grambling, LA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Northern Kentucky candymaker plans $9.8M expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The candy manufacturer responsible for well-known brands such as Airheads, Mentos, Fruit-tella and Chupa Chups is planning a $9.8 million expansion that will create at least 16 new jobs in northern Kentucky. Perfetti Van Melle USA Inc. will add a new candy manufacturing line at...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

682K+
Followers
361K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy