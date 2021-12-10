ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson is forced to placate his standards adviser Lord Geidt after being accused of lying about the lavish makeover of his Downing Street flat

By Chief
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson was yesterday forced to placate his standards adviser after being accused of lying about the lavish makeover of his Downing Street flat.

Lord Geidt demanded clarification following an Electoral Commission investigation that raised doubts about Mr Johnson’s denial that he knew a Tory peer was behind donations.

An official report revealed that the Prime Minister had texted Tory donor Lord Brownlow asking for more cash more than a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tvt0n_0dJokHSq00
Mr Johnson had assured Lord Geidt, the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, that he did not know who was paying for the £112,549 refurbishment at the time.

No 10 did not deny that Lord Geidt was angered by the apparent discrepancy, and had sought assurances he was not misled.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘We are liaising with Lord Geidt to answer any further questions he may have but beyond that I wouldn’t get into any private conversations he has with his independent adviser.’

The spokesman declined to say whether the peer has been provided with the WhatsApp messages between Mr Johnson and donor Lord Brownlow that the Electoral Commission saw and which prompted Labour to accuse the PM of lying to the adviser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K14J5_0dJokHSq00
