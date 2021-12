Out of all the sitcoms that have aired on television, I Love Lucy has always been and will always be one of if not the most influential. It’s easy to see why Aaron Sorkin, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter behind The Social Network, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Moneyball, would be interested in tapping into the inner works of the beloved television classic and the lives of its two stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO