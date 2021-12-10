ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad Returns From Deployment In Saudi Arabia To Surprise 7-Year-Old Son

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

HOLDEN (CBS) – At Holden Elementary School on Friday, the lesson was about love.

For the past 10 months, Maverick Pappas has been missing his dad, Captain Lee Pappas, who has been deployed in Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, Maverick walked into the gym for a school assembly; the theme was “Choose To Be Nice.” Moments later, Maverick was stunned when his father walked in.

“It’s just out of this world. It’s just something that I have been thinking about for the last 10 months — just coming home. I missed – I missed a lot,” said Captain Pappas.

Maverick’s mom Jennifer said having her husband home is the best surprise for their son and two other children and couldn’t come at a better time of the year, because Captain Pappas is now home for good.

“I was so happy and excited and I thought I was sleeping,” Maverick said.

‘Today You’re The Chief’: Malden Police Show Support For 6-Year-Old Boy Fighting Cancer

MALDEN (CBS) — Malden Police are helping the family of a young boy who is battling cancer. On Friday, Morrow and his family were escorted to the police station by cruisers with the lights and sirens on. “I want you to come into your police station. Today you’re the chief,” Malden Police Cheif Kevin Molis told six-year-old Morrow. He has been battling cancer for two years. The Malden Police Department has partnered with local non-profit Cops For Kids With Cancer to give his family a $5,000 donation. “I think Abraham Lincoln said no man stands so tall as when he stoops down to help a child. But today we’re not stooping down, we’re looking up to you, because you are an inspiration to us and we want you know to how much this means to us,” said Molis. Molis followed through on his promise to make Morrow the police chief for the day by holding a very brief swearing-in ceremony and giving Morrow a sticker. Morrow’s dad said it’s been a difficult road, but the community’s support has really helped. Cops For Kids With Cancer was founded in 2003 and has since given more than 750 families millions of dollars.
