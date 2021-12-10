Dad Returns From Deployment In Saudi Arabia To Surprise 7-Year-Old Son

HOLDEN (CBS) – At Holden Elementary School on Friday, the lesson was about love.

For the past 10 months, Maverick Pappas has been missing his dad, Captain Lee Pappas, who has been deployed in Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, Maverick walked into the gym for a school assembly; the theme was “Choose To Be Nice.” Moments later, Maverick was stunned when his father walked in.

“It’s just out of this world. It’s just something that I have been thinking about for the last 10 months — just coming home. I missed – I missed a lot,” said Captain Pappas.

Maverick’s mom Jennifer said having her husband home is the best surprise for their son and two other children and couldn’t come at a better time of the year, because Captain Pappas is now home for good.

“I was so happy and excited and I thought I was sleeping,” Maverick said.