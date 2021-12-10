ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton Man Arrested in Connection With San Francisco Road-Rage Shooting and Robbery

 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a Stockton man in connection with an alleged road-rage shooting and armed robbery after a minor accident late last month.

According to a press release issued by the department, the morning on November 28, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police officers from the Taraval Station responded to a report of an armed robbery. Officers met with two 19-year-old victims who said earlier that morning at around 1:30 a.m., they accidently struck the rear bumper of the car in front of them at a stoplight while driving on 19th Avenue.

As the victims drove to the nearest side street to assess the damage, they noticed the other vehicle speeding after them and heard gunfire. Believing they were being shot at, the victims fled the area in their car and continued to hear gunshots behind them for a numeber of blocks before ultimately parking at 15th Avenue and Irving Street.

After they stopped, the suspect vehicle parked by the victims’ car and a male suspect holding a handgun got out and approached the victims, pointed the gun at them and demanded money for the damage caused by the collision. The suspect ordered the victims to follow him to a different location where they could finish the exchange of money.

Afraid of what the suspect might do, the victims obeyed his orders, following the suspect to Kezar Stadium where the victims sent money to the suspect before being allowed to leave. After the victims returned home, they examined their vehicle for damage and found a bullet inside the driver’s side footwell.

Further investigation by police identified the suspect as 50-year-old male Stockton resident Howard Scott. Investigators from SFPD’s Robbery Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Scott and a search warrant of his residence.
Earlier this week on Monday, December 6, members from SFPD’s Tactical Company arrested Scott in Stockton. Robbery investigators executed the search warrant and seized two polymer rifles, one polymer handgun, various rifle/handgun magazines, and over 1300 rounds of ammunition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VyKW_0dJohuLC00

Firearms seized during arrest of Stockton man for SF road rage shooting robbery (SFPD)

Scott was booked at San Francisco County Jail on felony charges of being a felon in possession of firearm, second degree robbery, kidnapping for ransom, willfully discharging a firearm with gross negligence and assault with a firearm.

While an arrest has been made, police said this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Public Safety
