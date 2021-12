Actor, dancer, singer and Needham native Nick Davis credits his father with introducing him to the 1983 film “A Christmas Story.”. “I had no choice, my father sat us down and made us watch it with him every year during the annual Christmas Eve TV marathons. My brother and I would slip in and watch half of one screening, and then maybe one full airing. That’s when I became a fan of the movie,” recalled Davis with a laugh by telephone recently from a Manhattan rehearsal hall.

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO