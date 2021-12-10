How ‘West Side Story’s’ First-Class Music Team Preserved the Authenticity of Leonard Bernstein’s Score

The new remake of West Side Story has something most movie musicals don’t: Absolute technical assurance behind the camera. Since the musical has re-asserted itself in American cinemas, a group of filmmakers, usually with backgrounds in theater or choreography, have become go-to directors for the genre: Your Rob Marshalls, your Adam Shankmans, your Bill Condons. Once in a while, someone like Jon M. Chu will prove especially adept and exciting; more often, new musicals languish somewhere between clunky stagebound presentation and senseless editing, a worst-of-both-worlds approach that’s distressingly common. The 2021 West Side Story, though, moves with uncommon grace: Bodies cut across the street with fierce energy; the camera moves with them without getting lost in a frenzy; color and shadow dance together as beautifully as the talented performers. Who is this young buck behind the camera, bursting on the scene to school filmmakers with far more experience in this tricky artform? Why, it’s septuagenarian Steven Spielberg!
