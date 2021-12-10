ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS IV, L.P. AND YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS VI, L.P. AGREE TO TRANSFER AN AGGREGATE OF 25,800,000 COMMON SHARES OF BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. TO WESTON ENERGY, LLC

By Yorktown Energy Partners
Kilgore News Herald
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Yorktown Energy Partners IV, L.P. ("Yorktown IV") and Yorktown Energy Partners VI, L.P. ("Yorktown VI") have entered into an Agreement of Purchase and Sale, dated December 10, 2021, with Weston Energy, LLC ("Weston I"), which provides for the sale of an aggregate of 25,800,000...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

