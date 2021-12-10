Colorado increases access to monoclonal antibody therapy

DENVER — The Colorado Unified Coordination Center has announced additional sites for Coloradans to receive potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19. These state-led sites include three new locations at Kaiser Permanente facilities.

Patients can receive monoclonal antibody therapy at these sites starting tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 11. Any Coloradan will be able to schedule their own appointment without a prescription, and on-site providers will verify eligibility. Any Coloradan who qualifies for this treatment will be able to go to one of these state-led sites whether insured by Kaiser Permanente or not.

This therapy is for people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have mild to moderate symptoms that started in the past 10 days, and are at high risk for severe disease progression.

You must have an appointment to receive treatment at any of these clinics. The administering medical professional at the state-led clinics will review and validate the patient’s self-screening answers to verify the patient is eligible for treatment.

The clinic’s provider will authorize treatment or the administering medical professional will operate under the standing order issued by Colorado’s Chief Medical Officer on Nov. 23, 2021.

“Kaiser Permanente is proud to collaborate with the State of Colorado, offering several of our sites for monoclonal antibody therapy,” said Mike Ramseier , regional president for Kaiser Permanente in Colorado. “This is another step toward providing lifesaving, necessary COVID-19 medical care to those in need.”

The following includes the Kaiser Permanente locations and times where people are eligible to receive the treatment:

Location Days Time Metro Denver Lone Tree Medical Offices,

10240 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO 80124

IV monoclonal antibody treatments Saturday and Sunday only

(Site will be closed on Sat, 12/18) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.*11 a.m. start time on Saturday, December 11* Southern Colorado Parkside Medical Offices,

215 S. Parkside Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Subcutaneous monoclonal antibody treatments Saturday and Sunday only 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*11 a.m. start time on Saturday, December 11* Denver Kaiser Permanente Regional Office

10350 E. Dakota Ave., Denver, CO 80247

Subcutaneous monoclonal antibody treatments Seven days a week 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*8:30 a.m. start time on Saturday, December 11*

Coloradans can call the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) for help making an appointment. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MT.

The call center will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays. Patients can also find a list of upcoming available appointments at COMassVax.org .

