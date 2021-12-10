Influenza testing offered at Lincoln COVID-19 testing location

The City of Los Alamitos has partnered with COVIDCLINIC® to bring an on-site COVID-19 testing services to the Residents and Employers of Los Alamitos. Covid Clinic is a nationwide network of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites that emerged to protect communities as the global pandemic surged in the United States in March of 2020. This undertaking, spearheaded by a group of dedicated individuals and healthcare workers, started with next to nothing to solve for the immediate need to test patients in Southern California. Currently, Covid Clinic has over 125 locations across the United States that provide the most extensive suite of COVID-19 tests for patients of all ages in CLIA-certified labs. Covid Clinic’s resolute, compassionate staff has served over 1.5 million patients in the fight against COVID-19 and is helping communities heal and stop the spread of the virus. The goal is to provide accessible testing for all.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO