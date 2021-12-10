ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Influenza testing offered at Lincoln COVID-19 testing location

By Lincoln Journal Star
Kilgore News Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesting for Influenza A and B is available at Gateway Mall's COVID-19 testing site, officials with Nomi Health said this week. With flu season taking hold and...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 237 new cases, 474 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 237 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 177 and the number of probable cases rising by 60, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 474 new coronavirus recoveries were announced. Numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wirx.com

Grand Rapids Company Offers COVID Immunity Tests

HealthBar in Grand Rapids is offering a COVID-19 monitoring test for the immune system to employers and consumers. Nathan Baar, founder and CEO of the company, told Michigan News Network this week the system also provides insight into another aspect of your health. “If you have been vaccinated, it can...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox11online.com

ThedaCare COVID-19 testing in December

(WLUK) -- ThedaCare continues COVID-19 testing in December. The drive-through testing sites are free. Appointments required. You can schedule it online here. Many of the sites now use rapid testing, where most results will be available within 15 minutes. Monday, Dec. 13. Christ the Rock Community ChurchW6254 US-10 #114, Menasha.
MENASHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza#Covid 19 Testing#Lincoln#Nomi Health
WPXI Pittsburgh

Possible norovirus outbreak closes Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH — Several students and staff of a Pittsburgh school have become ill from a possible norovirus outbreak. Pittsburgh Carmalt will be closed on Monday, while teams work to clean the building and prevent further student and staff infections. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The district said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish Library to become pop-up vaccination clinic

GALVEZ, La (BRPROUD) – Get vaccinated and check out books at the same time when a local library turns into a pop-up clinic. Ascension Parish Library in Galvez will become the location for a pop-up vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge will be administering Pfizer vaccines for those who are 12 years and older from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to the public.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Great Falls Tribune

COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations being offered at ‘Cover Great Falls’ event Wednesday

The City-County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 and influenza vaccines at the Great Falls Public Library at a free event on Wednesday, Dec. 15. “Cover Great Falls” is being hosted by GFPL, Montana Primary Care Association, Alluvion Health and Montana Women Vote with the goal of assisting folks with open enrollment for health coverage and specialized staff on hand to help.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KVUE

Austin Public Health offering free at-home COVID-19 testing kits at food pantries

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health (APH) is now offering at-home COVID-19 tests for those who take advantage of food pantries. The Biden administration recently announced that take-home coronavirus testing is going to be free for Americans. At a press briefing on Dec. 10, APH leaders were asked how those tests are being administered in the Austin area and what that means for testing ahead of the holidays.
AUSTIN, TX
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Testing for COVID-19 at home

Mayo Clinic doctor says self-testing should detect omicron variant, but it’s not foolproof. The emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, omicron, has heightened safety protocols and plans to help people stay safe from illness as researchers and experts learn more about the newest strain of SARS-CoV-2. This includes plans to expand access to COVID-19 over-the-counter tests for people to use at home in the U.S.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSET

Southside library offering free at-home COVID-19 tests

The Blue Ridge Regional Library is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits. The library has locations throughout Henry and Patrick Counties. You don't need a library card, but you do need a phone or computer because someone will walk you through the process virtually. "It's something that the library feels...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
oc-breeze.com

Covid Clinic testing location available to the community of Los Alamitos

The City of Los Alamitos has partnered with COVIDCLINIC® to bring an on-site COVID-19 testing services to the Residents and Employers of Los Alamitos. Covid Clinic is a nationwide network of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites that emerged to protect communities as the global pandemic surged in the United States in March of 2020. This undertaking, spearheaded by a group of dedicated individuals and healthcare workers, started with next to nothing to solve for the immediate need to test patients in Southern California. Currently, Covid Clinic has over 125 locations across the United States that provide the most extensive suite of COVID-19 tests for patients of all ages in CLIA-certified labs. Covid Clinic’s resolute, compassionate staff has served over 1.5 million patients in the fight against COVID-19 and is helping communities heal and stop the spread of the virus. The goal is to provide accessible testing for all.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy