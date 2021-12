Matt "Danger" Schnell has been pulled from the UFC 269 card and we are heartbroken for him. This is just brutal news. It was shaping up to be an awesome event for us in Shreveport as two of our own were heading to the octagon for battle. Shreveport's Tony Kelley and Matt "Danger" Schnell were set to compete on a monstrous UFC card that features legends like Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt, Amanda Nunes, and Louisiana's own Dustin Poirier. This card is stacked, and Shreveport had not one, but two fighters ready for war.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO