Late Brentford rally floors Watford

World Soccer Talk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon (AFP) – Brentford moved into the top half of the Premier League after scoring twice in the final six minutes to beat Watford 2-1 on Friday. Watford were heading six points clear of the relegation zone...

worldsoccertalk.com

The Independent

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City deserved controversial win over Wolves

Pep Guardiola brushed aside controversy as he hailed his Manchester City side’s hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday.Raheem Sterling settled an ill-tempered contest at the Etihad Stadium by netting his 100th Premier League goal from a contentiously awarded penalty in the second half.That came after Wolves striker Raul Jimenez had been sent off in the latter stages of the first period after collecting two bookings in quick succession.“We were better with 11 players and we were better with 10 players,” said City manager Guardiola.“It is difficult to play against a team that don’t want to play. They are...
The Independent

Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
Reuters

Manchester United suffer COVID-19 outbreak

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Manchester United suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff on Sunday, jeopardising their next Premier League game against Brentford. United, who won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday, are due to travel to Brentford on Tuesday. Website The Athletic reported that a small...
The Independent

Champions League draw live stream: How to watch online today as last 16 ties are revealed

The group stages of the Champions League are over and we now prepare for the knockout rounds to commence in 2022.Today we find out the eight ties for the last 16 of the competition as the group winners prepare to clash with the runners-up for a place in the quarter-finals.For the English teams only Chelsea failed to win their group so they prepare to face a European giant in the next round.Follow the Champions League draw LIVE!But Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all topped their groups so they will be hoping for a kinder draw today.Here’s everything you need...
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
#Watford#English Football#The Premier League#Bees
The Independent

Warm reception but Steven Gerrard’s Anfield return ends in defeat

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager ended in a 1-0 defeat.Here the PA news agency takes a look at how his afternoon went.ReceptionSteven Gerrard back at his old stomping ground ❤️#LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/95YM0E3Ad6— Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2021His Villa team may have been booed as they left the tunnel but a roar went up when Gerrard emerged behind them. Gerrard offered a little wave to the Kop and then appeared to be looking for people he knew in the main stand behind him. It took eight minutes for the Kop to break into their...
The Independent

Martin Odegaard on target again as Arsenal ease to victory over Southampton

Martin Odegaard scored for a third successive game as Arsenal eased their way to a 3-0 victory over Southampton.Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from the matchday squad for disciplinary reasons.Odegaard added the second in the 27th minute shortly after Alexandre Lacazette had put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead with his first goal since mid-October with Gabriel wrapping up the win midway through the second half.Arsenal manager Arteta explained the absence of Aubameyang before kick-off, confirming the forward was missing due to a “disciplinary breach”.Aubameyang – who was also left out of the side for the north London derby with Tottenham...
World Soccer Talk

Jorginho’s late penalty gives Chelsea dramatic win over Leeds

London (AFP) – Jorginho held his nerve to score a stoppage-time penalty as Chelsea snatched a dramatic 3-2 win against Leeds on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel’s side bounced back from their two-game winless run but not before surviving a major scare at Stamford Bridge. Leeds went ahead through Raphinha’s...
World Soccer Talk

Sterling bags 100th Premier League goal as Man City beat Wolves

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Raheem Sterling scored his 100th Premier League goal as the Manchester City forward’s penalty fired the leaders to a 1-0 win against 10-man Wolves on Saturday. Sterling netted from the spot in the second half at the Etihad Stadium to clinch City’s sixth...
World Soccer Talk

Leicester thrash sorry Newcastle, West Ham held by Burnley

London (AFP) – Leicester left Newcastle still rooted in the Premier League relegation zone with a 4-0 thrashing of the Magpies on Sunday, while West Ham’s Champions League ambitions were dented by a 0-0 draw at Burnley. Despite being hit by a coronavirus outbreak that left Brendan Rodgers...
World Soccer Talk

Atalanta two points from Serie A summit with Verona win

Verona (Italy) (AFP) – Atalanta closed in on Serie A leaders AC Milan after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Verona on Sunday and move to within two points of top spot. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side sit third in Italy’s top flight thanks to goals in either half from Aleksey Miranchuk and Teun Koopmeiners which ensured they took advantage of Milan drawing at Udinese on Saturday.
World Soccer Talk

Rangers see off Hearts to stay clear of Celtic

Glasgow (AFP) – Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo fired Rangers to a 2-0 win at Hearts on Sunday as the Scottish Premiership leaders maintained a four-point lead over rivals Celtic, who beat Motherwell 1-0. Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s strong start since replacing Steven Gerrard as Rangers boss continued at Tynecastle thanks to two goals inside the opening 13 minutes.
World Soccer Talk

Frankfurt fire five past Bayer as Fuerth grab historic home win

Berlin (AFP) – Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow continued his surprise run of goals as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to thrash Bayer Leverkusen 5-2 on Sunday, while Greuther Fuerth celebrated a historic 1-0 win over Union Berlin. Sow crowned a spectacular turnaround with a stunning second-half finish to score...
World Soccer Talk

Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man City

London (AFP) – Pep Guardiola has backed Jack Grealish to end his goal drought as Manchester City’s record signing struggles to justify his £100 million ($132 million) fee. Grealish has scored just two goals for City since his British record transfer from Aston Villa. The 26-year-old last...
World Soccer Talk

Spot on Ronaldo fires Man Utd to victory at Norwich

Norwich (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo extended Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start as Manchester United interim manager as the Portugal striker’s penalty clinched a 1-0 victory at struggling Norwich on Saturday. Ronaldo won and converted the second half spot-kick that gave Rangnick a second successive Premier League...
