Although he didn't contribute offensively at the level he did earlier in his career, Utley quickly became a beloved member of the Dodgers clubhouse and parlayed that into three more seasons with the team. He positively impacted several players, but perhaps none more than Kiké Hernandez, who regularly sought advice from Utley and tried to follow his lead. Despite Utley now being retired and Hernandez having moved on from the Dodgers, the two remain close to this day.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO