When I used to play Madden, I was obsessed with Franchise Mode where you could act as the general manager of the team and conduct various moves to remake the roster of the team you chose to play with. I spent hours trading players and signing free agents, attempting to build a roster of young, talented, and cheap (when possible) players that could contribute to the franchise both now and in the future. I would also stockpile draft capital in hoping to compliment the players signed/traded for with inexpensive rookies to round out a youthful team that was set to compete for titles year-in year-out.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO