Former House speaker Mike Hubbard in calls described hopes of early release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s emails and phone calls from prison detailed his hopes of winning release either through the courts or legislation.

The Alabama attorney general’s office this week submitted 438 transcribed pages of Hubbard’s personal phone calls and emails as they oppose his request for early release from prison.

A jury in 2016 convicted Hubbard of violating the state ethics law, including using his public office for personal financial gain.

Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses, violating the prohibition against giving a “thing of value” to an elected official.

His defense maintained the contracts were legitimate work and unrelated to his position as House speaker.

