Brunello Cucinelli Toasts its NYC Flagship With a Jazz-Filled Dinner

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Not long ago, you might have found yourself all dressed up with nowhere to go. Or, more likely, you weren’t dressed up at all. But that was then, and this is now. December brings a slew of things to do. Over in Philadelphia, Fitler Club is hosting its second Artists in Residence Collection. Charleston gets a dash more charming with the opening of a new hotel, The Loutrel. And here in Manhattan, the Carlyle and The Mark hotels have something extra festive in store for the holiday season: a Houses & Parties pop-up at the former, and a full-on floral extravaganza courtesy of Flowerbx at the latter. More on all of these—plus outfit suggestions!—in December’s edition of What to Wear, Where.

