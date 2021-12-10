Is the Internet Making Me Hate Succession?

The hit HBO series, Succession, has been a testament to what good television should be like. The series revolves around the dysfunctional Roy family, the owners of the media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo. The cast members are led by Brian Cox (X-Men 2), who plays the family patriarch, Logan Roy, whom his four children – Connor, portrayed by Alan Ruck (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), Kendall, portrayed by Jeremy Strong (The Big Short), Shiv, portrayed by Sarah Snook (The Beautiful Lie), and Roman, portrayed by Kieran Culkin (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), try to relinquish control of the company from, amidst his failing health. Each episode can be compared to Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates. We’ll never know what to expect next. There are the witty one-liners, catchy exchanges, and snarky remarks that sometimes make you feel like you’re watching a hilariously brilliant comedy sketch show. Apart from this, the series has also introduced us to a wide range of characters whom we have all grown to love through the years. Each has something new to bring to the table, and each of their storylines are as explosive as the next one’s. The series has gone through its fair share of divorces and break-ups, but one couple whose marriage has managed to stay intact are Shiv and her husband, Tom Wambsgans’, portrayed by Matthew Macfadyen (Pride and Prejudice). There is more to this than meets the eyes though, and we’re here to tackle it all. Here are five reasons why Shiv and Tom’s relationship is filled with red flags:

