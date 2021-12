Kim Kardashian filed docs to become a legally single woman, and has also asked to drop ‘West’ from her name. Kim Kardashian, 41, has taken one step further in her divorce from Kanye West, 44. The SKIMS founder filed papers to make her officially single on Friday, Dec. 10 as reported by TMZ. Kim, who has used the KKW initials in various brands like her makeup and fragrance lines, has also asked to drop ‘West’ from her surname, per the documents the outlet reports they’ve obtained — restoring her legal name to Kimberly Noel Kardashian. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Kim Kardashian.

