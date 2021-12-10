Olivia Colman & David Thewlis Talk Landscapers, True Crime And Filming Fantastical Sequences

Olivia Colman is finally graduating from The Crown after a magnificent, two-season tenure as Queen Elizabeth II. As per show tradition, she’s going to pass the baton to Imelda Staunton, who is set to play the role in Seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown. Colman has won multiple awards for playing Her Majesty in The Crown, including a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Even though she’d definitely miss playing the Queen on one of Netflix’s most popular series, she says she’s quite happy that she’ll no longer be playing the role. She’s been honest about the complications of playing the character, saying that portraying the Queen on the series had been one of her most challenging roles because “behind closed doors, we don’t know what she’s like.” “I had a little bit of play with that. But definitely … the hardest part I’ve done is someone who’s real. I’m not ashamed to say that I’m quite pleased now to be able to move on to something else,” Colman said, according to The Radio Times.

