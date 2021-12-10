ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Colman & David Thewlis Talk Landscapers, True Crime And Filming Fantastical Sequences

By Sophie Butcher
Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to British talent on TV, it doesn’t get much better than a new limited series starring national treasures Olivia Colman and David Thewlis, with direction from Will Sharpe, the creative mind behind Channel 4’s Flowers and upcoming Benedict Cumberbatch movie The Electrical Life Of Louis...

The new Olivia Colman drama set to reinvent 'true crime' on TV

“Humankind cannot bear very much reality,” said TS Eliot, but then he never had Netflix. In fact, it would appear that humankind cannot get enough of the stuff, at least in terms of TV drama. Not reality in the Big Brother sense – and when was that ever any reflection of reality anyway? – but in terms of the dramatisation of real-life crimes.
Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
Landscapers review: Olivia Colman dazzles as a real-life murderer in strange, gorgeous celebration of English eccentricity

Susan (Olivia Colman) and Chris Edwards (David Thewlis) are on the run in France. They are a curious, somewhat fusty middle-aged couple, in old coats and sensible footwear. Money is tight. Chris’s faltering French isn’t much help in job interviews. But although they’re desperate, they still have each other, love that they express in unusual ways. “I’d eat a croissant out of a bin for you,” Susan says. She still has her beloved films, especially westerns, somewhere to escape to when it all gets too much. But the pressure is mounting, and her love of old Hollywood memorabilia is...
Olivia Colman
Louis Wain
David Thewlis
Benedict Cumberbatch
Dakota Johnson gave Olivia Colman her first tattoo

Dakota Johnson gave Olivia Colman her first tattoo. The cast of 'The Lost Daughter' enjoyed regular dance parties and one memorable occasion saw them gather at Altro Paradiso in New York in October following a screening at the city's film festival, where the 32-year-old actress and Peter Sarsgaard gave their playlist to the DJ.
What’s In Store For Olivia Colman After The Crown?

Olivia Colman is finally graduating from The Crown after a magnificent, two-season tenure as Queen Elizabeth II. As per show tradition, she’s going to pass the baton to Imelda Staunton, who is set to play the role in Seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown. Colman has won multiple awards for playing Her Majesty in The Crown, including a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Even though she’d definitely miss playing the Queen on one of Netflix’s most popular series, she says she’s quite happy that she’ll no longer be playing the role. She’s been honest about the complications of playing the character, saying that portraying the Queen on the series had been one of her most challenging roles because “behind closed doors, we don’t know what she’s like.” “I had a little bit of play with that. But definitely … the hardest part I’ve done is someone who’s real. I’m not ashamed to say that I’m quite pleased now to be able to move on to something else,” Colman said, according to The Radio Times.
Worth Watching: Olivia Colman in ‘Landscapers,’ ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Big Leap’ Finales, Pearl Harbor Remembered on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in HBO’s offbeat true-crime drama Landscapers as an unassuming couple with a dark secret. C.J. Box’s contemporary Western mysteries featuring game warden Joe Pickett becomes a series starring For All Mankind’s Michael Dorman. Fox’s 9-1-1 goes on hiatus with a Christmas episode, while The Big Leap takes a final bow. NCIS Hawai’i marks the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack with a cold case.
Roush Review: Pathos Blurs With Fantasy in HBO’s True-Crime ‘Landscapers’

Just when you think you’ve seen every variation on the true-crime drama, along comes a fascinating and heartbreaking specimen like Susan Edwards, whose fragile psyche informs every frame of HBO’s visually inventive four-part fact-based drama Landscapers. The title is a bit of a pun, referring to the long-hidden secret that her dreadful parents’ bodies are buried in their Nottinghamshire backyard garden, in holes dug 15 years earlier by Susan’s devotedly milquetoast husband, Chris.
Olivia Colman's dog has diabetes

Olivia Colman's dog has been diagnosed with diabetes. The 47-year-old actress has revealed her pet pooch Alfred Lord Wagyson needs insulin to keep his blood sugar at the right level, and she admitted he's been a "brave, good boy" throughout the ordeal. She's quoted by The Sun newspaper's TV Biz...
Olivia Colman in Elie Saab at the ''Landscapes'' London Premiere

Olivia Colman returned to the carpet yesterday(November 30th) to promote her new HBO series ''Landscapes'' at the premiere which was held at the Southbank Centre in London. Olivia's black feather cuff & scarf neckline jumpsuit from the ELIE SAAB PRE-FALL 2021 collection got lost in the black carpet. However, I really dislike how high the waistline is on this jumpsuit. I really want to snatch it down an inch or two.
Olivia Colman Headlines HBO's Landscapers, Boy Bands Take Over ABC

Olivia Colman brings her prodigious talents to premium cable tonight as the Oscar winner headlines HBO's new four-part true crime drama Landscapers. Also today, ABC convenes members of NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, New Edition, 98 Degrees, and O-Town for A Very Boy Band Holiday, Michelle Young’s men tell all on The Bachelorette, and David Fincher pens a love letter to cinema in Netflix’s Voir. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
‘Please Baby Please,’ Starring Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, Karl Glusman, Reveals First-Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

A first-look image has debuted of Andrea Riseborough, whose credits include “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” and Karl Glusman, who starred in Gaspar Noé’s Cannes entry “Love,” in Amanda Kramer’s “Please Baby Please.” In the challenging image, Glusman is seen branding Riseborough with an iron. The film also stars Harry Melling, who appeared as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise and in “The Queen’s Gambit,” and Demi Moore. It has its world premiere at next month’s Rotterdam Film Festival. CAA Media Finance is handling sales. The movie follows bohemian couple Suze and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in...
Landscapers, Sky Atlantic review - Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as a pair of convicted killers

Susan and Christopher had successfully maintained the fiction that the Wycherleys were still alive, but taking extended holidays, by writing greeting cards to relatives or keeping in touch with their GP’s surgery on their behalf. The killings might never have come to light had the Department for Work and Pensions not written to William Wycherley in 2012 to congratulate him on his forthcoming 100th birthday, asking for a meeting to discuss arranging a telegram from the Queen. It dawned on the Edwardses that the game was about to be up.
Golden Globes 2022: Belfast And The Power Of The Dog Lead The Film Nominees

Given the various scandals that have embroiled the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the nomination announcement for this year's Golden Globes ceremony – which will not be televised this year – was something of a quiet, glitchy web-based affair, with much of its past lustre missing. While it remains to be seen whether the industry as a whole takes much notice this year, some movies certainly scored a solid batch of nominations, including Kenneth Branagh's Belfast and Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog.
Pilot TV Podcast #166: The Witcher, The Girl Before, And Just Like That. With Guest Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill, Geralt of Rivia himself, joins us on this week's show, to talk a little bit about the The Witcher's second season and a lot more about fantasy books, Warhammer 40k and general geekery (24:34-46:54). In addition to Netflix's returning fantasy, we take a look at Gugu Mbatha-Raw's living situation as she moves in to David Oyelowo's rather terrifying apartment in The Girl Before on BBC1, and we find out what Carrie Bradshaw's been up to since Sex And The City in follow-up show And Just Like That on Sky Comedy (first episode spoilers exist between 1:21:21 and 1:35:58). PLUS we record a special drop-in to talk about the Succession finale (1:09:20-1:20:16), mull over the best will-they/won't-they relationships, and James manages to trample all over Beth's Ex Machina analogy and she refuses to let him cut it out.
Olivia Colman unlikely to work with husband again

Olivia Colman has suggested she won't work with her husband again. The Oscar-winning actress stars in new real-life murder drama 'Landscapers', which was written by her spouse Ed Sinclair, and she admitted it did't go down to well when he tried to give her feedback. Reflecting on working together for...
