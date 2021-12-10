Weather-Related Injury Crash on I-90 Near Dover

Whether you called it Snowmaggedon, the Mother of All Winter Storms, or something else, do you remember what you were doing 11 years ago today?. It's almost like history is repeating itself, 11 years later. Because while we're expecting to get around a foot of snow THIS weekend in southeast Minnesota, it was the same weekend of December 10th - 12th-- but 11 years ago in 2010-- when Minnesota was hit was a powerful blizzard that dumped well over a foot of snow on much of the state and parts of Wisconsin, as well. (In fact, the National Weather Service maps show that nearly 16-inches of snow fell here in Rochester.)

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO