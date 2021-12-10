ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather-Related Injury Crash on I-90 Near Dover

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting a central Minnesota man was injured in a weather-related crash this morning on I-90 east of Rochester. The crash report indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice...

Sasquatch 107.7

300+ Crashes in Minnesota – Some Captured on Videos (WATCH)

Undated (KROC-AM News) - A final tally of the traffic crashes that occurred during the first major winter storm of the season in southern Minnesota exceeded 300. The State Patrol says it received reports of 321 crashes between 6 AM on Friday and noon on Saturday. One of the crashes, in which alcohol was also listed as a possible contributing factor, resulted in the death of the California man late Friday night in Maplewood.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Dogs Die in Northeast Rochester House Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and two dogs died today after a fire broke out in a home in Rochester's Northern Heights neighborhood. A news release from the Rochester Fire Department indicates the fire was reported around 2:15 PM at...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Semi Driver Injured in Crash Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - While there were numerous reports of crashes and spin-outs this morning after an icy mix left a slick coating on many roadways in southeastern Minnesota, the sun was shining and the pavement was wet when a semi-truck and a pickup were involved in a crash on Highway 52 near Pine Island.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

1 Fatality and 22 Injury Crashes Reported Across MN This Morning

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The snow that has fallen across southern Minnesota today has contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes and at least one death. The State Patrol says, between 5 AM and noon, it has received 234 reports of traffic crashes statewide. One crash involved a fatality and 22 others led to injuries. There were also 44 reports of vehicle spin-outs and three jackknifed semi-trucks.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Set New Snowfall Record For Dec. 10

Rochester MN (KROC-AM News) - The track of the snowstorm that hit southern Minnesota on Friday was a bit more to the north than expected but it still produced a record-setting snowfall in Rochester. The official total measured at the Rochester Airport was 6.5 inches, which was more than an...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Hennepin County Sheriff Injured in Alcohol-Involved Crash

Alexandria, MN (KROC-AM News) - The top law enforcement officer in Minnesota's most populated county is hospitalized in western Minnesota with injuries suffered in an alcohol-involved traffic crash. Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson issued a statement this afternoon acknowledging he was involved in a single-car crash near Alexandria after he...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Law: What’s The Penalty for Drowsy Driving?

People who sleep 6 to 7 hours a night are twice as likely to be involved in a crash as those sleeping 8 hours or more. Nearly everyone has probably been a drowsy driver at one point or another and most have probably tried the same things like cracking a window, turning up the radio, or pinching themselves to try to stay awake.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Heaviest Snow Band Shifted to North of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears suburbs on the eastern side of the Twin Cities were the hardest hit by the first major winter storm to hit southern Minnesota this season. As of late Friday night, there were unofficial reports of 15-20 inches of snow in Woodbury and the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Hit & Run Crash in Rochester Leads to Felony DUI Arrest

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was arrested on felony DUI charges early today following a hit and run crash. Rochester police Lieutenant Tom Faudskar says 28-year-old Cameron Wilks is accused of being intoxicated when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Rochester woman. The crash was reported about 1 AM on the overpass at the 41st Street Northwest interchange on Highway 52.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Weather Closings and Delays For Friday, December 10th, 2021

The first major snowstorm of the season is expected on Friday with heavy snow creating difficult and dangerous travel conditions all across southeast Minnesota. 5-12 inches across the area. The National Weather Service provided this update on Thursday that showed which towns could get the hardest and when the snow is expected to start on Friday morning.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Forecasters Are Still Saying a Foot of Snow Could Hit Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy snow with dangerous travel conditions are still in the forecast for the Rochester area and much of southeastern Minnesota. After a quick snow shower moved through the area this morning, the Rochester area enjoyed a relatively quiet day before the arrival of the actual winter storm late this afternoon. The National Weather Service says snowfall rates of one inch per hour could become common across the region and some areas could even see rates approaching two inches per hour this evening as the snow piles up.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Snow Collapsed the Metrodome’s Roof 11 Years Ago This Weekend

Whether you called it Snowmaggedon, the Mother of All Winter Storms, or something else, do you remember what you were doing 11 years ago today?. It's almost like history is repeating itself, 11 years later. Because while we're expecting to get around a foot of snow THIS weekend in southeast Minnesota, it was the same weekend of December 10th - 12th-- but 11 years ago in 2010-- when Minnesota was hit was a powerful blizzard that dumped well over a foot of snow on much of the state and parts of Wisconsin, as well. (In fact, the National Weather Service maps show that nearly 16-inches of snow fell here in Rochester.)
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Southern Minnesota Town Rallies To Locate Injured Great Dane

Smaller rural Minnesota towns are great. You get to know your neighbors pretty well, and when you need a hand with something more often than not there are more hands available than the work that needed to be done. That was pretty much the case recently in Albert Lea after a Great Dane named Harvey was hit by a vehicle and then ran from the crash injured.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Pleads Guilty For Causing Deadly DWI Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester man charged with killing a local teenager in a drunk driving crash earlier this year today entered a so-called "straight plea" during a hearing this afternoon in Olmsted County Court. 35-year-old Sterling Haukom entered a guilty plea to a criminal vehicular homicide charge...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Southeast MN Saw Up to 6 Inches of Snow

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The snowfall totals in the Rochester area and many other parts of southern Minnesota were higher than expected today. There were numerous reports of more than 3 inches of snow in Rochester, while the most recent report from the Rochester Airport was 2.4 inches. The forecast issued this morning called for 1-2 inches of accumulation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

