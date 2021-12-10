ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers’ Sam Reinhart Excelling in First Season with Team

By Joey Ganzi
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the 2021 draft this past offseason, the Florida Panthers and general manager Bill Zito made a trade for former Buffalo Sabres forward and restricted free agent (RFA) Sam Reinhart. In exchange, they gave up their first-round pick in next year’s draft, and goaltending prospect Devon Levi. Later that offseason, he...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Levi
Person
Anton Lundell
Person
Brandon Montour
Person
Frank Vatrano
Person
Sam Reinhart
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Panthers#Rfa#The Buffalo Sabres#The St Louis Blues#Russian
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
plattecountycitizen.com

Dragons best Panthers in first Kemper crossover

When the ref blew the whistle and tossed the ball up in the air for tip-off at North Platte High School at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, history was in the making. In a rare, highly anticipated matchup between a No. 1 seed and No. 8 seed, was a father and a son coaching against each other. Bryce Kemper has been coaching Mid-Buchanan for the last 15 seasons, while his descendent Bradyn Kemper is in his first year holding the reins of the North Platte boys’ basketball team.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
CBS Boston

NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy