Throughout the last two years, many of us have taken the increased time off (and lack of indoor activities) to reconnect with the great outdoors. The pandemic took a massive toll on all of our lives and with new variants of the virus continuing to pop up every other month, we're not exactly in the clear yet. If we try and look at the positive side of it all, it only means we have more time to explore the fun-filled possibilities created in nature, with so many opportunities to learn about our surroundings and enjoy time with our loved ones.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO