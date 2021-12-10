ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

We made three mistakes – Claudio Ranieri frustrated by late Brentford winner

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AuYy_0dJoYlOA00

Claudio Ranieri was left counting the cost of Watford’s mistakes after they crashed to a dramatic 2-1 defeat at Brentford

The Hornets were leading with only six minutes remaining through Emmanuel Dennis and looking good value for a win which would have lifted them six points clear of the relegation zone.

But Pontus Jansson headed previously toothless Brentford level and in stoppage time Watford’s capitulation was complete after William Ekong tripped Saman Ghoddos in the area.

Bryan Mbeumo stepped up to take the penalty and condemn Ranieri to a fourth straight defeat.

Ranieri said: “Look, we started well, we scored a goal, but in the second half we went too deep. I don’t want this. We had to stay close together.

“We missed a chance to score a second goal and we made mistakes to concede two goals. We lost the first battle but we will do better in the next match.

“The last goal we made three mistakes! We missed a short pass. So then put the ball out of the stadium. Then the penalty – if Willie had just stayed calm.

“I was frustrated, but my mind is on the next match. We are stronger than tonight.

“We know we are in a relegation battle. It is important to react immediately. We have to be stronger than tonight and be ready for the battle.”

Dennis headed the Hornets in front from a 24th-minute corner moments after Joshua King’s shot crashed off a post.

The Bees, without key men Ethan Pinnock and Ivan Toney due to Covid-19, looked to have run out of ideas until Jansson got his head onto Vitaly Janelt’s cross.

Then Mbeumo, deputising from the spot for the deadly Toney, mimicked his absent strike partner’s run-up to sidefoot the winner and fire Brentford up to ninth.

Boss Thomas Frank said: “That’s very difficult to describe, it is an amazing feeling I must say.

“Everything we’ve been through in terms of injuries, having two big, big players out with Covid, we were really hit hard for this game.

“Then going 1-0 down. We needed to fight back, we scored in the 84th minute and never settled for the draw. We kept fighting and got the winner.

“Oh my God. An amazing feeling. It’s going to be two big glasses of wine tonight.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Attack is the best form of defence for Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri believes Watford’s attacking style of play can get them a clean sheet ahead of the visit of Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The Hornets have not beaten reigning Premier League champions City since 1989 and have lost every meeting between the sides since 2007, but Ranieri remained upbeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Pinnock
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Person
Bryan Mbeumo
Person
Joshua King
Person
Vitaly Janelt
Person
Pontus Jansson
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Saman Ghoddos
Person
Thomas Frank
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri brushes off pain of Bees sting to turn focus to Burnley test

Claudio Ranieri has urged Watford to forget their Brentford capitulation and turn their attention to Burnley on Wednesday.The Hornets were leading with only six minutes remaining through Emmanuel Dennis and looking good value for a win which would have lifted them six points clear of the relegation zone.But Pontus Jansson headed Brentford level and, in stoppage time, Bryan Mbeumo condemned Watford to a 2-1 defeat from the penalty spot after William Troost-Ekong tripped Saman Ghoddos in the area.“That’s football, that’s the Premier League but now we need to focus on the next match,” said Ranieri, whose side then face...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri: Focus on Burnley

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri says focus must quickly change to Burnley. The Hornets were beaten by Brentford on Friday night. “We lost the first battle, but there are so many more in front of us," said Ranieri. “My frustration has passed, now my mind is on the next match. There...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City deserved controversial win over Wolves

Pep Guardiola brushed aside controversy as he hailed his Manchester City side’s hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday.Raheem Sterling settled an ill-tempered contest at the Etihad Stadium by netting his 100th Premier League goal from a contentiously awarded penalty in the second half.That came after Wolves striker Raul Jimenez had been sent off in the latter stages of the first period after collecting two bookings in quick succession.“We were better with 11 players and we were better with 10 players,” said City manager Guardiola.“It is difficult to play against a team that don’t want to play. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Reuters

Manchester United suffer COVID-19 outbreak

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Manchester United suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff on Sunday, jeopardising their next Premier League game against Brentford. United, who won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday, are due to travel to Brentford on Tuesday. Website The Athletic reported that a small...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Martin Odegaard on target again as Arsenal ease to victory over Southampton

Martin Odegaard scored for a third successive game as Arsenal eased their way to a 3-0 victory over Southampton.Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from the matchday squad for disciplinary reasons.Odegaard added the second in the 27th minute shortly after Alexandre Lacazette had put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead with his first goal since mid-October with Gabriel wrapping up the win midway through the second half.Arsenal manager Arteta explained the absence of Aubameyang before kick-off, confirming the forward was missing due to a “disciplinary breach”.Aubameyang – who was also left out of the side for the north London derby with Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool vs Aston Villa How to Watch and Liveblog

Television: no listing (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV. Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO. LIVERPOOL. ASTON VILLA.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Brentford snatch win over Watford with late fightback

Bryan Mbeumo’s stoppage-time penalty earned Brentford a dramatic 2-1 Premier League win over Watford. The Bees were trailing to Emmanuel Dennis’ goal with six minutes remaining, but hauled themselves level through Pontus Jansson. Then Mbeumo, deputising from the spot for the Covid-19 hit Ivan Toney, held his nerve...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy