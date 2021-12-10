ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cole Bennett Delivers Touching Tribute At First Annual Juice WRLD Day In Chicago

By Taylor McCloud
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith December 8, 2021 marking the second anniversary of Juice WRLD's tragic death, there have been many attempts to honor the late rapper and the legacy he left behind. Earlier this week, MONTREALITY released "in memory of Juice WRLD," an eight-minute YouTube video featuring multiple rappers including Lil DurkBig Sean, Migos,...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

maldenblueandgold.com

Juice Wrld Management Announces New Album

Jarad Anthony Higgins was born on December 2, 1998 and died December 8, 2019. He was known professionally as Juice Wrld (pronounced "Juice World"), and first known as JuiceTheKidd. Higgins was an American rapper, singer and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois. He now rests at Homewood Memorial Gardens Illinois, U.S. Higgins...
MUSIC
wxerfm.com

Juice Wrld and Justin Bieber team up for ‘Wandered to LA’

Juice Wrld and Justin Bieber join forces for their new track “Wandered To LA,” released at the stroke of midnight. On the new single, the two artists candidly sing about their experiences since wandering to Los Angeles, including living out their dreams, love, and drugs. “I wandered to LA hoping...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

New Juice WRLD and Justin Bieber Song Released: Listen

A new single from late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD and Justin Bieber has been released. It’s called “Wandered to LA.” Hear it below. “Wandered to LA” will appear on Juice WRLD’s forthcoming album Fighting Demons, which arrives December 10 via Grade A Productions and Interscope. It will mark the second posthumous LP from Juice WRLD, following last year’s Legends Never Die. A new Fighting Demons single called “Already Dead” was issued last month.
MUSIC
Vibe

Juice WRLD Speaks On Mental Health Stigmas In New ‘Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss’ Trailer

The trailer for Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss, the forthcoming documentary which will examine the late rap star’s rise to fame and struggles with substance abuse and mental health, has been unveiled by HBO Max. Directed by Tommy Oliver, the film will premiere on Dec. 16 on HBO Max and is the sixth installment of HBO’s Music Box documentary series, which includes previous profiles on late rap icon DMX, songstress Alanis Morissette, Woodstock ’99, and more. Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss will include appearances from rapper Lil Bibby, who helped discover Juice WRLD and signed him to a record deal, director...
MENTAL HEALTH
arcamax.com

Big Sean inspired by Juice WRLD

Big Sean says he is inspired by Juice WRLD. To celebrate the release of Juice's new posthumous album 'Fighting Demons', Sean and a number of other stars including Trippie Redd, Migos, Lil Durk and SoFayGo made a video tribute to his legacy and Sean insisted Juice's music will "live forever".
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Album Stream: Juice WRLD – Fighting Demons

The legacy of Juice WRLD lives on with the release of his second posthumous album, Fighting Demons. His 18-track project has brought out a number of stars including Eminem, Justin Bieber and Polo G. While the Chicago native is no longer with us, his vulnerable, honest and revealing lyrics and soundscapes live on through Fighting Demons. As described by his mother, Carmella Wallace, this project can be a healing tool for those who are dealing with many of the same issues that he dealt with.
MUSIC
Complex

Juice WRLD’s ‘Fighting Demons’ Was Made With a Message in Mind

“It’s kind of rough listening to the music,” Lil Bibby tells Complex about playing back Juice WRLD’s music following his passing. The rapper and Grade A Productions founder had worked closely with Juice WRLD since the late rapper joined the label in 2017, and he continues to be involved with the release of posthumous material.
MUSIC
thesource.com

[WATCH] Big Sean, Migos, Lil Durk and More Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD is one of Hip-Hop’s most beloved stars. The late Chicago rapper’s memory continues as the world receives new posthumous music. Linking with Montreality, Hip-Hop heroes including SoFaygo, SSGKobe, Lil Durk, Bloody Osiris, Brent Faiyaz, Big Sean, Lil Keed, Migos, DJ Scheme, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God dedicated the below message to his memory.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Juice WRLD's 'Burn' Track Receives a Music Video

Juice WRLD‘s highly-anticipated posthumous album Fighting Demons has officially arrived, and along with it, the title track Burn has received a music video directed by Steve Cannon. The music video snaps between clips of Juice Wrld in the studio rapping to the lyrics and Los Angeles burning under a...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Slim 400 Honored Young Dolph In Eerie Final Post

Los Angeles-based rapper Slim 400, a close affiliate of YG, was shot and killed in his hometown this week, prompting local rappers including The Game, and even an LAPD detective, to tell tourists to stay away from the city as crime rates are surging. Law enforcement in LA is also reportedly fearful of any retaliatory violence in the wake of Slim's murder. Slim was 33-years-old.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss’ Trailer Shows Late Rapper in Limelight and Talking Struggles

Late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD is the subject of new documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, which arrives via HBO and HBO Max as part of its Music Box Series on Dec. 16. In the new trailer, Juice WRLD asks an exuberant crowd to make some noise, crowd surfs at a festival, and mingles with fans as “Black & White” plays. While on the surface, the limelight looks appealing, behind the scenes he shares that things aren’t always as they appear. “When you a fan of this shit, you look at it from a certain perspective. But then when you’re in it, you see it for what it really is,” he says. “I’m still happy I can change the world, but it’s not what it look like.” Just like with his candid songs where he lays his emotions bare, he’s seen discussing his anxiety and depression and those who knew him also share their thoughts on his talent and his struggles. According to a press release, the Tommy Oliver-directed film will feature Juice WRLD in his element: performing, freestyling with friends, and collaborating with producers. It will feature never-before-seen footage, including previously unreleased tracks and interviews.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch Juice WRLD Day 2021 Honoring Late Rapper’s Legacy

Amazon Music’s Rotation and Live Free 999 Foundation have come together to honor Juice WRLD with the first annual Juice WRLD Day, which is taking place at the United Center in Chicago. Doubling as a celebration of Juice’s life and legacy as well as ushering in the release of...
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
