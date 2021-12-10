ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Local Capitol riot defendant Nicholas Reimler sentenced to 3 years' probation

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOV.com) -- Nicholas Reimler of Valley Park was sentenced in federal court Friday to three years of probation for his role in the attack on...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#St Louis County#Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wabi.tv

Newly released videos show Maine Capitol riot defendant on site on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (WMTW) - The federal judge presiding over the prosecution of an accused Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Maine, 38-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons, from Lebanon, has unsealed and released evidence videos that show Fitzsimons on site during the riot. Fitzsimons has been in federal custody for 10 months and is currently...
MAINE STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. MPD Officer Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be changing his plea of not guilty in his federal civil rights case over the death of George Floyd in May 2020. On Monday, the U.S. District Court announced that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning in St. Paul. Former officers Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020. The federal trial is set for late January. All four former officers pleaded not guilty...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KMOV

St. Louis man faces federal charges for involvement in January 6 Capitol riot

ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- Another St. Louis area man has been charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building. Jonas Buxton, 25, was arrested Thursday in St. Charles and is charged with disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy