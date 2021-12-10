Local Capitol riot defendant Nicholas Reimler sentenced to 3 years' probation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be changing his plea of not guilty in his federal civil rights case over the death of George Floyd in May 2020.
On Monday, the U.S. District Court announced that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning in St. Paul.
Former officers Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020. The federal trial is set for late January.
All four former officers pleaded not guilty...
