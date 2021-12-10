ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Alliance man dies after vehicle crash on Highway 2

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Alliance man has died after a vehicle accident on Highway 2 in Sheridan County. On Dec. 9 at approximately 7:15 a.m. a...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Officials ID 2 killed in eastern Nebraska crash during storm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities have identified two people killed in a crash in eastern Nebraska on a snow and ice-slicked highway. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 46-year-old Hector Martinez Mezquita, of Fremont, and 26-year-old Francisco Alfaro died in the Saturday morning crash on U.S. Highway 77 near Mead.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Wintry weather blamed for deadly eastern Nebraska car crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Winter weather dumped up to 7 inches of snow in parts of eastern Nebraska and caused a car crash that killed two people and injured two others. The Saunders County sheriff told KETV on Saturday that outside the small town of Mead, about 30 miles west of Omaha, wintry conditions were to blame for a deadly crash on U.S. Highway 77.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Ellsworth, NE
Accidents
Ellsworth, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Alliance, NE
Alliance, NE
Crime & Safety
Alliance, NE
Accidents
City
Ellsworth, NE
County
Sheridan County, NE
Panhandle Post

Troopers find controlled substances in multiple traffic stops

GRAND ISLAND — Nebraska State Troopers have arrested three people after locating numerous controlled substances during traffic stops on Wednesday. Wednesday morning, at approximately 10:40 a.m. C.T., a trooper observed a Jeep Cherokee fail to stop at a stop sign as it exited Interstate 80 at the Waco interchange, at mile marker 360. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 82 pounds of marijuana, nearly 3 pounds of THC wax, and 9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Broken Bow man killed in crash near Oconto

CUSTER COUNTY-The Custer County Sheriff's office said an Oconto man has died following a crash on Friday. At around 5:55 a.m., Custer County deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident about one mile south of Oconto. An investigation revealed Daniel Jacobson, 65, of Broken Bow, was traveling northbound on Highway 21...
OCONTO, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Dec. 2 - Dec. 8

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Panhandle Post

Bang! Nebraska crash test could lead to safer road barriers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Researchers at the University of Nebraska smashed an 80,000-pound tractor-tanker into a concrete barrier in a test that could lead to safer, more cost-effective barriers throughout the United States. The high-speed safety experiment was part of an effort by the university’s Midwest Roadside Safety Facility...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Thomas
Panhandle Post

Grand jury clears officers in fatal Scottsbluff shooting

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury has cleared law enforcement officials in the June killing of man during a standoff with police in Scottsbluff, but issued a finding that all Scotts Bluff County law enforcement officers should be wearing body cameras. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the grand...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff police seat belt campaign results released

Scottsbluff - The Scottsbluff Police Department participated in the “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time” from November 24 to 28 with overtime funded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. This was part of a nationwide enforcement wave. Before the enforcement began Scottsbluff Police Officers conduct a seat belt usage...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy