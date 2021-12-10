On The Scene: Venus Williams Takes Art Basel, Cardi B and Offset Go on a Date and MGK and Megan Fox Party

Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been disastrous at times. Whether it be cheating scandals or divorces and break-ups, the past four years have had their rough moments. But, the couple has been giving off good vibes lately, and have not had a dispute in a while. On Friday (Nov. 19), Cardi B visited E! News' show Daily Pop to discuss how fruitful her and Offset's relationship has been recently: "We went through some challenges. You have to learn each other better. I feel like I’ve never been happier … I feel like, not even with just marriage, but the family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger."

