On The Scene: Venus Williams Takes Art Basel, Cardi B and Offset Go on a Date and MGK and Megan Fox Party

By Alli Rosenbloom
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out, because we're here to help. So sit...

hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B & Offset Goof Around At Playboy Party In Miami

Cardi B and Offset looked to be enjoying themselves in videos taken during the Playboy party at Art Basel in Miami, Friday night. In one clip uploaded by The Neighborhood, Offset can be seen pouring whipped cream into Cardi's mouth in a crowded room while she rocked a Prada mini dress and Playboy bunny pendant. The party was held in honor of Playboy's new lifestyle brand, Big Bunny.
POPSUGAR

Cardi B Made Her Hosting Debut at the 2021 AMAs — Check Out Her 5 Best Moments

It's official: There's no party like a Cardi B party! The 29-year-old rapper made her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Just as we expected, Cardi brought her larger-than-life personality to the stage and kept viewers entertained down to the very last minute. Seconds after making her grand entrance, she told the crowd, "I ain't gonna lie. I'm a little nervous. I'm sweating." Between hyping up fellow Bronx native Jennifer Lopez before her performance and slaying as a fashion queen all night long, it's safe to say that Cardi was a huge hit. Ahead, check out all of the "WAP" rapper's stand-out moments from the AMAs!
Billboard

Cardi B Debuts Boozy Whipped Cream Partnership During Miami Art Week

Jumping on the celeb-back booze train, Cardi B is now peddling liquor, but her “authentic” spirit isn’t tequila or rum — it’s vodka-infused whipped cream. Whipshots by Cardi and Starco brands are available on Whipshots.com in 500-can-per-day Whip Drops, and the three launch flavors — vanilla, caramel and mocha — have been selling out in under four minutes daily since Dec. 1.
NBC Chicago

Rosalia, Lizzo, Cardi B Wrap Up Over the Top Miami Art Week

The over-the-top parties and star-studded shows surrounding Miami's Art Basel wrapped up this weekend with performances by Rosalia, Lizzo, Cardi B and rocker Lenny Kravitz. The annual event, which was canceled last year during the pandemic, is an extension of the prestigious art show in Switzerland. But over the years, Miami has put its own spin on the affair, which has become a magnet for celebrities. Everyone from Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Joe Jonas were spotted around town.
thesource.com

Cardi B, Swizz Beatz, and Lizzo Wrap Up Art Basel Miami Weekend

Art Basel Miami is an annual art fair hosted in Basel, Switzerland, and Miami, Florida. Over the years, Miami has created its own version The annual event, which was canceled last year during the pandemic, has become a magnet for celebrities, parties, and star-studded shows. This weekend, Miami’s Art Basel wrapped up their annual event with performances and shows by top names like Cardi B seen below in a Mark Fast cut-out jumpsuit, who performed Saturday night to launch her new line of vodka-infused whipped cream. The rapper sprayed Whipshots into the mouth of fans at The Goodtime Hotel. Offset, Mary J. Blige and Timbaland were among the guests. After the event, Cardi B and hubby Offset made their way to Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach for the MAXIM party where the couple danced as 112 performed its old-school hit “Peaches and Cream.”
E! News

Jessica Alba's Bob Cut Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

Watch: Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Talk TikTok Challenge. Jessica Alba just got ahead of the "new year, new me" trend. The Honest Beauty founder recently showed off her fun and fabulous bob hairstyle and proved that you can rock short hair during the colder months. Gone are the days when a dramatic haircut was reserved for the spring and summertime.
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Leather & Rhinestone Heels As She Holds Hands With MGK At Kanye West & Drake Concert

Megan Fox looked super stylish as she enjoyed a date night with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert in L.A. Megan Fox, 35, always dresses up for any occasion, including when she attended a benefit concert hosted by Kanye West and Drake on Dec. 9. The Transformers actress stunned in a black leather coat with fur detailing, blue jeans, and scrappy rhinestone heels. She was joined by beau Machine Gun Kelly, 31, for the event, which benefited Larry Hoover, a former gang leader who has been serving a life sentence in prison for a 1973 murder.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy New Hair Transformation During Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

Watch: Miley Cyrus' Rock Star Throwback: Live From E! Rewind. We can't stop and we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus' new 'do. The singer showed off her blonde hair with dark streaks during the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show. Cyrus is getting ready for her own party in the U.S.A. and stopped by to promote her upcoming New Year's Eve special for NBC with her co-host Pete Davidson.
Us Weekly

Go Behind-the-Scenes with Actress Kristine Froseth as She Preps for Chanel’s Five Echoes Event at Art Basel 2021

A work of art! When actress Kristine Froseth accepted an invitation to a dinner hosted by Chanel to celebrate the Five Echoes installation on December 3 during Art Basel 2021 in Miami, she knew she needed a look as major as the event itself. After all, the massive, interactive art piece by Es Devlin was commissioned as a nod to the 100th birthday of the Chanel No.5 fragrance. So she turned to beauty guru Cyndle Komarovski to work some makeup magic.
wmagazine.com

The Best Parties at Miami Art Basel 2021

After a one-year hiatus, North America’s biggest art fair, Art Basel Miami Beach, and the star-studded and exclusive party circuit that it inspires, has roared back to life. This time around, the international jet set and arty hobnobbers seemed like they hardly missed a beat. On Monday night alone, two days before the fair even officially opens to the public, one could toast Dior’s latest design collaboration series in the Design District, before heading over to dinner with Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber in a celebration for Saint Laurent before hitting up another held by Kering and hosted by Solange. If that wasn’t enough, you could also catch Nas performing his hits in front of a brand new BMW concept car atop Miami Beach’s fanciest parking garage.
Elite Daily

Megan Fox And MGK Chained Themselves Together By Their Nails, As One Does

Chain yourself to your partner, but make it fashion. This was the brief Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were apparently following at the launch of MGK’s new nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, in West Hollywood on Saturday, Dec. 4. Both sporting pink, snakeskin manicures (painted in various shades of UN/DN LAQR, of course), Fox and MGK arrived at the red carpet attached at the hip — nay, at the pinky — literally linked together by two thin silver chains pierced through their fingernails. You read that right: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were chained together by their nails at a party. And truth be told? I’m kind of here for it.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Has "Never Been Happier" With Offset

Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been disastrous at times. Whether it be cheating scandals or divorces and break-ups, the past four years have had their rough moments. But, the couple has been giving off good vibes lately, and have not had a dispute in a while. On Friday (Nov. 19), Cardi B visited E! News' show Daily Pop to discuss how fruitful her and Offset's relationship has been recently: "We went through some challenges. You have to learn each other better. I feel like I’ve never been happier … I feel like, not even with just marriage, but the family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger."
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Romantic Vivienne Westwood Gown With Will Smith at ‘King Richard’ Premiere

Jada Pinkett was straight from heaven at the “King Richard” premiere at the 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday. The 50-year-old actress showed her support for her husband, Will Smith, as he stars as the film’s leading man Richard Williams, the iconic tennis coach that put everything he had into Venus and Serena Williams’ careers. They were joined by their children Willow and Jaden Smith, too, which made it a family affair. The “Girls Trip” star was a vision in a white Vivienne Westwood gown with a champagne-hued, shimmering cowl neck and train that resembled a romantic cape. She wore...
republic-online.com

Cardi B hails her 'sexy and tasty' Whipshots

Cardi B loves her "sexy and tasty" Whipshots. The chart-topping rap star recently launched her new brand - a vodka-infused whipped cream - and Cardi insists that the product chimes perfectly with her own outlook on life. Cardi, 29, told Billboard: "I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person. And I...
