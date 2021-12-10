ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers receive a letter grade of an A for their 2021 free agency moves

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9BRF_0dJoVr2z00
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers did not have much money to play with in the 2021 offseason in order to improve their team and try to build off the success of the 2020-21 season where the No. 1 seed and a game away from the Eastern Conference finals.

Despite the lack of money, the Sixers went out and made some really solid moves. They brought in former 2-time All-Star Andre Drummond on a veteran’s minimum deal while also bringing in Georges Niang on a 2-year $6.8 million deal. Those two additions have been very good for Philadelphia off their bench unit.

The team also re-signed Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz to deals to help keep some continuity going. Green is a huge part of what the Sixers do on the offensive end while Korkmaz is a valued bench player.

In a grading system put together by Bleacher Report, they gave the Sixers an A for their free agency moves:

Getting Drummond on a minimum deal is incredible value, as he’s been worth $15.5 million this season, per ProFitX.com. Somehow still managing to grab double-digit rebounds per game despite playing primarily as a reserve, Drummond did average 8.6 points, 13.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 10 games as a starter with Joel Embiid out with COVID-19.

Green continues to bring spacing to the Sixers, as his 41.9 percent mark from three leads the team. His defense has slipped now at age 34, but his contract could be key to matching money in future deals.

Niang is averaging a career-high 11.2 points per game, and Korkmaz has once again been an important rotation piece. Getting both for less than $8 million per season is a huge win.

Please note that Niang is now averaging 10.8 points per game, but it is still a career-high and the point still remains that he has been a big addition to the team’s bench unit. Drummond is averaging 6.2 points, but he is pulling down 9.7 rebounds in his reserve role so the two additions have proven their worth.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers eyeing disgruntled star on trade block

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Andre Drummond
AllLakers

Lakers Sensation Andre Ingram Hits the Jackpot Off the Court

Remember that one math tutor who somehow played with the Los Angeles Lakers and scored 19 points on eight shots against the Houston Rockets?. Andre Ingram, the G-League all-time leader in three-point field goals, is back in the spotlight. This time, away from the basketball court, but instead on Wheel of Fortune.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Grizzlies Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Memphis

The Philadelphia 76ers still face a need to trade NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. In other words, what else is knew?. It should come as no surprise that this will be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason that has carried well beyond the quarter-mark of the regular season. The 76ers will have to move the point guard at some point. In this deal, the Memphis Grizzlies could be one of the surprise teams interested.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Bleacher Report
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks Player Is Receiving Trade Interest From Rival Teams

The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bronny James Said To Have Interest In 4 Major Schools

People may always identify Bronny James as LeBron’s son, but the high school junior is a legitimately good hooper in his own right. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound James is a four-star recruit and the No. 38 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He participated in the 2021 Hoophall West this past weekend with his loaded Sierra Canyon High School squad.
EDUCATION
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Says He And Stephen Curry Changed The Game With His 3-Pointers: "We Went From Three 3-Pointers Attempted Per Game To 9, 10, 11."

During the 2010s, the NBA went through big changes, starting with the 3-point revolution that switched how the game is played and increased the importance of shooters and floor spacers. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revolutionized the game using long-range shots, winning championships, and delighting fans with their shooting talents,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy