DAR seeks volunteers for wreath-laying Dec. 18

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago
John Griffin places a wreath on veterans’ graves during the 2018 ceremony. Volunteers placing wreaths are encouraged to speak the veteran’s name and thank them for their service. Volunteers are needed to help place 700 wreaths on the graves of veterans 2021 ceremony on Dec. 18 at Cobb Suncrest Gardens.  Submitted photo

MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning DAR is seeking volunteers to assist Wreaths Across America (WAA) in laying wreaths on the graves of veterans on Saturday, Dec. 18, beginning at 2 p.m. at Cobb Suncrest Memorial Garden of Valor.

More than 1,200 locations in all 50 states and overseas will be laying wreaths at this time as a part of the national Wreaths Across America project. The local DAR chapter collected sponsorships for over 700 wreaths to be placed on veterans’ graves at Suncrest and other cemeteries in South Georgia.

According to Susan Turner, coordinator of this project for the John Benning DAR, “This is the fourth year this event has been held in Moultrie and we are overwhelmed by the support of the community. But then, this community has always supported our veterans.”

A Prayer for the Nation will be offered by Dr. David Benton. JROTC cadets will present the colors and assist in parking and directing traffic.

Veterans will place wreaths representing each of the six branches plus those who are Missing in Action. The ceremony will conclude with World War II veteran Johnnie Shiver playing “Taps.” Wreaths will also be placed at the Eternal Flame on the Colquitt County Courthouse remembering those who were killed in action.

Once the military service wreaths have been placed, volunteers will be invited to assist in placing wreaths on the veterans’ graves in the Garden of Valor and, as wreaths are available, veterans’ graves in other sections of Cobb Suncrest. Wreaths may be placed on veterans’ graves in other cemeteries, but the donors who purchased wreaths must pick up the wreaths after the ceremony on Dec. 18 and be responsible for placing the wreath. All wreaths should be picked up by 3 p.m.

This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, and Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures, the DAR said.

DAR is a national women’s service organization with the mission of history, education and patriotism. Service for veterans and support of active military are two of its main projects.

For more information about volunteering to lay wreaths, contact MoultrieDAR@gmail.com.

