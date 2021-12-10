Innovative Foldable Smartphones

Ever wanted the coolest looking smartphone? Of course you have. While many phones stick to the same fairly safe and dull look, there’s always the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 out there, keen to be a bit different from what’s already out there. Looking like the coolest and most futuristic phone you could buy right now, you can buy it directly from Samsung for $1,800, a chunky saving on its usual price of $1,950. You might be wondering why you’d want to spend so much money on a phone but seriously, a foldable phone is going to change your life. We’re here to tell you all about how it’s going to do that.

