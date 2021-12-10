Letter: Dan Stapleton, Aldie

Just a few years ago, Claire Hallogram was a single mother to three girls under the age of two years old, left with no money and no home. She and her girls moved into transitional housing in Leesburg as she got back on her feet. For five years, she worked as a single mother, depending on acts of kindness from a network of fellow single parents. As luck would have it, she reconnected with her high school crush, and the rest was history. The pair welcomed the family’s sixth child this year. The crew of children keeps them busy. But she never forgets what it was like to struggle on her own. She spends her free time buzzing around Northern Virginia, picking up donations for those in need, and helping people in any way she can.

5 DAYS AGO