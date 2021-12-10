ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Letter: Dan Stapleton, Aldie

By LoudounNow
 3 days ago

Editor: It makes me sad that Leesburg police officers have resigned over COVID vaccine mandates. It also angers me that these individuals seem to have put politics ahead of public health and everyday reason. For me, I was both an opportunity to get vaccinated...

Letter: Karen Jimmerson, Aldie

Editor: There are new roadway messaging signs displaying travel time and distance on Loudoun roads that "will enable drivers to be better informed and make safer and more coordinated commuting decisions," county officials state. Most motor vehicles being driven are equipped with modern onboard navigation systems that calculate...
Letter: Charles Smith, Leesburg

Editor: Promotional spin aside, the changes planned for the Virginia Village Shopping Center follow a predictable trend: shoehorn 643 residential units, over 800 parking spaces, and let already crowded roads, schools, and other infrastructure deal with the consequences. Claims are most of those units will be studio or one-bedroom apartments,...
LEESBURG, VA
Letter: Evan Parrott, Ashburn

Editor: Wait, what? Our county School Board is drafting a “policy” (“Schools Draft Policy to Teach Controversial Topics”, Dec. 9) to teach what it calls “controversial topics?” Whatever happened to facts—pure, unassailable, documented, confident and unimpeachable facts? Wouldn’t that be the core of any “policy” designed to assist teachers in their jobs? Isn’t that what our teachers are trained to do?
Driver Killed in Rt. 15 Crash

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred this morning on Rt. 15 north of Leesburg. According to the report, deputies were called to the scene at 9 a.m. Dec. 9. It appears the driver of the southbound vehicle lost control and crossed into the northbound lane before leaving the roadway. The vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled over.
LEESBURG, VA
Leesburg, VA
Aldie, VA
Aldie, VA
Leesburg, VA
Loudoun's New Rt. 7, Rt. 50 Names Chosen

Two of the most prominent—and congested—monuments to racist and Confederate figures in Loudoun will be renamed to their historic monikers following a unanimous vote of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Rt. 7, named for segregationist lawmaker and state governor Harry Byrd Sr., will be renamed to Leesburg Pike, and...
Work Begins on Rt. 7 Crossover Link near Ashburn

The Virginia Department of Transportation is gearing up to extend George Washington Boulevard over Rt. 7, between Research Place on the north side and Russell Branch Parkway on the south. The $30.6 million project, financed with federal, state and Loudoun County money, is scheduled for completion in mid-2024. During construction...
ASHBURN, VA
COVID Rates Climb; Private School Switches to Virtual Learning After Outbreak

Providence Academy, a private Christian school in Leesburg for students in grades K-8 that allows exemptions from wearing masks, has switched to virtual learning after a COVID-19 outbreak among students and staff, as public health officials have repeatedly warned could happen. The school has been operating virtually since Dec. 2...
LEESBURG, VA
Loudoun County Picks Up Seats, Power in Latest Redistricting Plan

Loudoun County could have as many as six delegates and two state senators in the General Assembly under the redistricting plans submitted to the Supreme Court of Virginia this week. Also, the 10th Congressional District seat held by Democrat Jennifer Wexton would be significantly altered—bringing Charlottesville into the same district...
Loudoun County to Study Marijuana Legalization Impacts

Members of Loudoun’s Community Criminal Justice Board and Community Services Board will study the local impacts of the state government’s legalization of marijuana. The study comes early—so early, in fact, that some aspects of the new law aren’t yet in effect and could still change, and none were in effect before July 1 of this year. Currently, Virginians age 18 and older are permitted to possess, grow and consume marijuana in limited amounts. Other sections of the legislation will not go into effect unless the General Assembly votes to reenact them in during the 2022 session, including those around governing growing and selling marijuana, and could still change.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Louisiana to Require the COVID Vaccine for Students

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state government plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine a required immunization for students 16 and older in the state’s public school system. “I just think it’s really, really important to embrace the science and really it’s also important to not engage in misinformation,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
United States Navy
Social Media
Public Safety
Candidates for Leesburg Vacancy Make Pitches to School Board Members

School Board members on Monday heard introductions and took public comment on 15 candidates seeking to fill the vacant Leesburg District seat. The selection process is expected to continue Tuesday evening when the board was scheduled to ask questions of the applicants. The vacancy was created with the Nov. 2...
Letter to the Editor: Dan Brophy — Vaccine Mandates – The Appalling Evidence Of Deaths And Injuries

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dan Brophy: Vaccine mandates – the appalling evidence of deaths and injuries. Governor Gordon and the Wyoming legislature had the opportunity last month in special session to ensure personal medical liberty. Today, Wyoming should have in place strong legislation protecting our citizens from the harm and abuses of vaccine mandates. Many other states have taken this step. Our state could not.
HEALTH
School Division Critics Drop Shoes to Present Demands

Citizens for Freedom, a group of parents, teachers and coaches, displayed over 600 pairs of shoes in front of the school district’s administrative building in Ashburn this morning, representing the families that will leave the school division if their demands aren’t met. The group opposes mask and vaccine...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Leesburg To Also Consider Rt. 7 Renaming

The name of Rt. 7 within the town’s corporate limits may also be changing. Following a vote this week by the Board of Supervisors to rename both Route 7 and Route 50, the Town Council will consider recommending a change to Rt. 7’s name within town limits. According to a staff report,if the town wishes to follow the county’s lead—renaming Harry Byrd Highway to its former name of Leesburg Pike—the Town Council will need to pass a resolution requesting the change to the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
Helping Hands of Northern Virginia: Giving What You Can

Just a few years ago, Claire Hallogram was a single mother to three girls under the age of two years old, left with no money and no home. She and her girls moved into transitional housing in Leesburg as she got back on her feet. For five years, she worked as a single mother, depending on acts of kindness from a network of fellow single parents. As luck would have it, she reconnected with her high school crush, and the rest was history. The pair welcomed the family’s sixth child this year. The crew of children keeps them busy. But she never forgets what it was like to struggle on her own. She spends her free time buzzing around Northern Virginia, picking up donations for those in need, and helping people in any way she can.
Philadelphia Restaurants, Bars React To New Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate For Patrons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine indoors. Officials announced the decision Monday. Starting Jan. 3, diners will have to show proof of vaccination, unless the restaurant allows a test option. Starting Jan. 17, there is no longer a test option, and full vaccination will be required in bars, restaurants, indoor sporting events, movie theaters, and other places. Children under 5-years-old and those with proven medical or religious exemptions are excluded from the new mandate. In addition, health officials say schools, daycares, hospitals, grocery stores, and shelters or places serving vulnerable populations will not require proof...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Some politicians deliberately sacrifice public health and safety for personal greed

Whether driven to hang on to power, have access to money, or intoxicated by fame — when politicians say and do things that hurt and harm the people for their personal gain, it is greed of the most grievous kind. Greed? Yes, greed. Greed has many faces and is manifested in many ways. Whatever form of greed […] The post Some politicians deliberately sacrifice public health and safety for personal greed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MENTAL HEALTH

