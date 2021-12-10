Letter: Dan Stapleton, Aldie

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine indoors. Officials announced the decision Monday.
Starting Jan. 3, diners will have to show proof of vaccination, unless the restaurant allows a test option. Starting Jan. 17, there is no longer a test option, and full vaccination will be required in bars, restaurants, indoor sporting events, movie theaters, and other places.
Children under 5-years-old and those with proven medical or religious exemptions are excluded from the new mandate. In addition, health officials say schools, daycares, hospitals, grocery stores, and shelters or places serving vulnerable populations will not require proof...
