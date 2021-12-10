ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Company Faces Almost $400,000 Fine For Knowingly Exposing Employees to Arsenic

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ss6Gq_0dJoUr0m00

U.S. Minerals will have to pay a $393,200 fine and be under probation for five years after pleading guilty to exposing employees at an Anaconda, Montana plant to arsenic.

From 2013 until its closing this summer, the plant converted black slag mining waste into roofing materials. Montana Right Now reported the dust that forms when the slag is processed releases inorganic arsenic into the air.

Prosecutors said several organizations including the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services told U.S. Minerals between the years of 2015 and 2019 that its employees were at risk, but the company did not do anything to fix the issues, even after repeat inspections over multiple years.

According to the American Cancer Society , exposure to arsenic over long periods of time can cause skin changes, liver and kidney damage, and a shortage of white and red blood cells. It can also cause a variety of cancers.

The company pleaded guilty in August to negligent endangerment, saying in its plea it "negligently placed another person in the imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury."

The plea agreement includes increased oversight from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on company plants in five states. The company also has to monitor the health of affected former employees.

Tinley Park, Illinois-based U.S. Minerals was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen on Friday. The company pleaded guilty in August to negligent endangerment, a misdemeanor violation of the federal Clean Air Act.

Under a plea agreement, U.S. Minerals plants in Illinois, Wisconsin, Kansas, Texas and Louisiana will be under increased oversight by the EPA and OSHA during a five-year probationary period.

Employees who take advantage of the medical monitoring program would not give up the right to pursue civil litigation against U.S. Minerals, under the agreement.

Five of six employees tested at the Anaconda plant in July 2015 had elevated levels of arsenic, according to a 2016 report by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. At the time, respiratory protection was provided but not required, and there was no running water or handwashing stations at the plant

The company was earlier fined nearly $107,000 by OSHA for violations in 2016.

Montana's health department ordered the plant to temporarily close in February 2019 after at least two workers had elevated arsenic levels in their urine in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 48

Willie Johnson
2d ago

They need to start holding the CEO, CFO, and board members accountable and giving jail time. Fines does not effect anyone at the company. But if you start jailing the decision makers things will change.

Reply(10)
42
MeFromMT
2d ago

Also, what is $400,000 going to do in the grand scheme of things? That will go to paying doctors, the exposed people won’t see a dime.

Reply(4)
18
MeFromMT
2d ago

OSHA and the EPA do not actually care about health and safety in the workplace. They only care about money, just like the FDA and every other governmental agency that turns a blind eye for their own personal benefit. The people that have been put in place to protect us have zero interest in actually doing that.

Reply(2)
15
Related
AOL Corp

Survey finds 75% of employers won't have vaccine ban if US mandate is struck down

More than two-thirds of U.S. employers recently surveyed have no plans to make vaccination a condition of work, if courts ultimately strike down the Biden administration’s mandate for large employers. According to the survey of 1,000 randomly selected members of the Society for Human Resources Management, 75% said they’re...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘No way in hell I am relying on Amazon’: Company phone ban worries employees after six die in warehouse cave-in

At least six Amazon employees died on Friday after a warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, was struck by a tornado. The deaths have put the company under new scrutiny for its history of sometimes preventing workers from keeping their mobile phones with them on the job.The Illinois facility, not far from St Louis, Missouri, suffered immense damage during this weekend’s multi-state cluster of tornadoes. Roughly 150 yards of the building collapsed in on itself.An Amazon worker at a nearby facility told Bloomberg the collapse had raised doubts over whether Amazon’s policies, which have sometimes required workers to keep their phones...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Amazon warehouse fatal collapse in Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. workplace safety watchdog is investigating the circumstances around the collapse during Friday night's storm of an Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) building in Illinois in which six workers died, an official at the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday. The U.S. Occupational Safety...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenic#Osha#U S Minerals
Idaho Statesman

After logger’s death, OSHA fines an Idaho timber company for a ‘serious violation’

Federal workplace safety officials have fined a central Idaho logging company after an investigation into the death of a worker in July. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Tom Mahon Logging Inc. for a serious violation following the July 20 death of Trevor Menter, 30, of Council while he was harvesting timber in the Boise National Forest. The finding after a months-long review prompted by the fatal incident includes a $5,461 financial penalty.
IDAHO STATE
Footwear News

TJ Maxx & Marshalls Parent Becomes the First Company to Require Booster Shot For Office Employees

Despite the threat of the Omicron variant, many U.S. employers are still mandating employees to return to offices. And in at least one case, they’re upping their vaccine requirements. TJX Companies, the parent company of Marshalls and TJ Maxx, is mandating that all of its eligible office employees obtain a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to return to work. The Framingham, Mass.-based company previously mandated that all U.S. home and regional office associates to be fully vaccinated by November 1. The booster mandate will apply to office workers and exclude employees in stores or distribution centers. “We will require booster shots for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
Reuters

Former Ubiquiti employee charged with hacking, extorting company

Dec 1 (Reuters) - A former employee of New York-based Ubiquiti Inc (UI.N) was arrested Wednesday on charges of stealing confidential data from the wireless technology company and using it to demand nearly $2 million in ransom, federal prosecutors said. Nickolas Sharp, 36, was arrested in Portland, Oregon, where he...
PORTLAND, OR
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
658K+
Followers
73K+
Post
693M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy