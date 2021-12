Sean McVay and the 8-4 Los Angeles Rams travel to the desert to take on the 10-2 Arizona Cardinals. The Cards started the season with a surprise win over the hyped Tennessee Titans who are also leading their division in Week 14 in the AFC South. They continued winning until meeting the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 4 when coach Kliff Kingsbury’s squad handed LA their first loss in convincing fashion 37-20. They weren’t done as they continued on their win streak through the first seven weeks of the season and ended up as the only undefeated team in the National Football League until finally taking a loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. Round two of division rivals Cardinals vs Rams happens on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

