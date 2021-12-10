Dividends Can Be a North Star During Times of Inflation

The buffered outcome exchange traded fund suite may be the right type of strategy to consider as we transition to year-end and look to 2022. In the recent webcast, Buffered Outcome ETFs: Participate in Markets, Prepare for 2022 Risk, Charlie Ripley, VP of portfolio management at Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC, warned that the narrative for the market outlook is seeing some subtle shifts as the Fed recognizes that it needs to adjust policy sooner than it would have liked to. Specifically, GDP is expected to be above trend, but lower than 2021. Rates will rise faster in the front-end than the long-end, leading to a flatter curve. A less dovish Fed policy could lead to bond tapering ending in H1, with policy rate lift-off to follow. Meanwhile, inflation has reached post-GFC highs, and the transitory view is out the window.

