Terry Stotts is gone. Neil Olshey is gone. The question, for the Portland Trail Blazers, is: Who's next?. After nine years of relative stability, the Blazers are at -- or at least approaching -- a crossroads. This season they're 11-15, and they've lost seven of their last eight games, all but one by double digits. New head coach Chauncey Billups has them trapping ball-handlers, giving up a zillion corner 3s and yielding 112.5 points per 100 possessions, the third-worst mark in the NBA. Damian Lillard shot poorly at the beginning of the season, is now out with an abdominal injury and reportedly wants to sign an extension next summer. Olshey's successor might prefer to trade him.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO