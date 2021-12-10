ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
System upgrade to affect tag office services Dec. 30-Jan. 4

By Staff Reports
The Moultrie Observer
The Moultrie Observer
 3 days ago

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30, the Georgia Department of Revenue will begin a system upgrade that will prevent vehicle registrations and title services until Jan. 4.

The upgrade is to the Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System — DRIVES — a system that’s used both by law enforcement and county tag offices across the state, according to a press release from the Colquitt County Tax Commissioner’s Office. Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records, but county tag offices and the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions. All online motor vehicle related services, including online tag renewal services, will be unavailable, and so will the Motor Vehicle Self Service Kiosks.

Vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew before Dec. 30 to avoid delays.

Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration transactions and issue emergency temporary operating permits over New Year’s weekend.

The Colquitt County Tax Commissioner’s Office will also be closed Jan. 3 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

Comments / 0

