Cam Reddish of the Atlanta Hawks has been rumored to potentially be one of the players that Atlanta is looking to move at the NBA Trade Deadline. It is questionable why the Hawks would get rid of a 22-year-old who has shown that he can be an elite defender and also be a quality scorer in this league. He has had some issues of staying healthy throughout his young career, but he still has been able to manage to score 11.1 points per game while playing more than serviceable defense.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO