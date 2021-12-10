Waukesha parade attack: JJ Watt shares message with injured teen
By Gabrielle Mays
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 days ago
MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha teen injured in the Waukesha parade attack last month can't stop smiling. Tyler Pudleiner, 17, got the surprise of a lifetime on Thanksgiving morning – a "get well soon" message from Pewaukee native and NFL star J.J. Watt. "I had received a message on...
MILWAUKEE — It's been a long road of recovery for many victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. One family has been through a roller-coaster of emotions since 11-year-old Jessalyn Torres was admitted to Children's Wisconsin and put on a ventilator. She was injured Nov. 21 while marching with...
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Two more children who were injured at the Waukesha Christmas Parade were released from the hospital, Children’s Wisconsin announced Tuesday. The children left the hospital on December 2 and will continue their recovery at home. Three children still remain at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital-Milwaukee. A hospital spokesperson said...
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies want people to know they aren't bowing out.
Nearly two weeks after an SUV plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing three of their members and the husband of a fourth, the Dancing Grannies marched in the Franklin Christmas Parade on Saturday.
The grandmothers did not perform, but they walked arm-in-arm,...
A Wisconsin teenager who was seriously injured in the deadly Christmas parade attack has been sent home — and faces a long recovery. Erick Tiegs, 16, was marching with the Waukesha South High School band on Nov. 21 when an SUV rammed into the parade route, killing six and injuring 62. He was released from the hospital earlier this week, WTMJ-TV reported.
WAUKESHA, Wis. — For her whole life, 67-year-old Sharon Millard was so shy she used to ask her identical twin sister to go on dates in her place in high school. But ever since Nov. 21, when Darrell Brooks allegedly plowed into dozens of people at the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people, including an 8-year-old boy, and injuring up to 60 others, Millard has felt compelled to speak about the atrocity she witnessed.
An SUV drove directly into the Waukesha County Christmas Parade Nov. 21, killing six people and injuring 62-the youngest victim being only eight years old. Two days later on Nov. 23, the driver of the SUV, Darrell E. Brooks, 39-years-old, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. If convicted, Brooks will face life in prison for all charges. His bail was also set at $5 million due to him being considered a flight risk by the judge.
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Honoring a life taken far too soon, hundreds gathered Thursday, Dec. 2 to pay tribute to Jackson sparks – the 8-year-old boy killed in the Waukesha parade attack. At Brooklife Church in Mukwonago, mourners with heavy hearts said goodbye to a child who touched countless lives. "I...
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The night of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, Sarah Wehmeier-Aparicio said she realized something was wrong the moment the music stopped playing. "Some of the kids stopped playing and I thought, 'Why aren't they playing?'" Wehmeier said. "That's when the screaming started and I turned around and he started driving through the band."
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A teen struck while marching in the Waukesha Christmas Parade is back home with his family. Erick Tiegs, 16, returned home on Tuesday. The Waukesha South High School sophomore was playing trombone with the school marching band when a driver in an SUV drove through the parade, striking Tiegs and his bandmates.
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Comfort dogs are comforting people in Waukesha and surrounding communities after the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Twelve comfort dogs with the LLC K-9 Comfort Ministry, part of Lutheran Church Charities, are working in the area, many on a daily basis since the attack. Their handlers said the...
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Services have been announced for most of the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. A private burial was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29, for Tamara Durand, one of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies who was struck. At 52 years old, Durand was a teacher, chaplain and one of the newest members of the Dancing Grannies.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The man accused of driving his SUV through a suburban Milwaukee parade, killing six people and injuring dozens, says he feels like he’s being “demonized.”. Darrell Brooks didn’t discuss a motive during his interview from jail with Fox News. But he told the outlet Wednesday that...
MILWAUKEE - An 11-year-old dancer hit by an SUV during the Waukesha Christmas Parade remains in immense pain and on a ventilator. Jessalyn Torres has made improvements since she was nearly killed at the parade. Her uncle told FOX6 News she continues to fight for her life. "She has an...
A Wisconsin teenager is back home after being hospitalized following the parade tragedy in Waukesha. Members of the community, friends and family were all standing by to welcome Erick Tiegs home. Erick was playing trombone when he was hit by the SUV that drove through the parade, right into crowds...
A Hortonville restaurant raises money for the victims of the Waukesha parade attack. Bob and Geri’s Black Otter Supper Club initially committed ten dollars for each employee and customer that wore “Jerseys for Jackson” last Friday–to honor an 8-year old boy killed in the attack. That raised 900-dollars. A separate collection bucket brought in another two-grand. That amount was matched by the restaurant’s meat supplier–Melotte Distributing of Green Bay–to raise the total to six-thousand dollars. The folks at the Black Otter will deliver a check to the Waukesha Police Department next week.
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha priest injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack is telling his story. The Rev. Patrick Heppe was walking with the Waukesha Catholic community when he was struck and suffered a head injury. He told WISN 12 he's balancing his own recovery with helping the...
On Nov. 21 tragedy struck the town of Waukesha, Wisconsin when alleged driver Darrell E. Brooks drove an SUV through the annual Christmas parade, killing six while injuring 62. Tommaso Ciampa, WWE star and the current NXT Champion, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he would be auctioning off some exclusive merchandise in order to help the victims and their families. Ciampa wrote, "My wife was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. It's where we bought our first home and started our family with Willow. Regardless of where life takes me, WI will always be my home away from home...I am deeply saddened by the tragic event that took place at this years annual Waukesha Christmas Parade. With the help of everyone at NXT, we will be auctioning off 10 event-used items from (NXT) War Games 2021.
MUKWONAGO, Wis. (WKBT)- The youngest victim of the Waukesha parade rampage was laid to rest Thursday. Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to 8-year-old Jackson Sparks of Mukwonago. He is one of 6 people killed when a man plowed his SUV through Waukesha’s Christmas parade on Nov 21. Visitation...
