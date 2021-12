A wild chase in Sublette County Wednesday ended with a sheriff’s deputy and his K9 companion being taken to medical treatment along with the 28-year-old driver involved. At approximately 3:30 am, Sublette County Dispatch received a call about a person in a vehicle slumped over at the wheel in the parking lot at the Best Western in Pinedale. The reporting party also stated she had struck his vehicle. Sublette County deputies responded, located a car matching the description and found a female driver behind the wheel. She refused to exit the vehicle or speak with the deputies.

PINEDALE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO