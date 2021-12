Conor Benn and Katie Taylor arrived in the Liverpool ring after long journeys down very different boxing roads and then combined in style to deliver two perfect performances on Saturday night.Benn had the best win of his career to knock-out Chris Algieri in round four and Taylor was punch-perfect for ten rounds to retain all her lightweight belts against Firuza Sharipova. However, it was not about facts, it was about the tiny qualities in the ring that make the biggest difference. And for Benn, it was another very personal statement.Benn has been swinging and hurting people in the boxing game...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO