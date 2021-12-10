ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man convicted of killing young father before stealing SUV in West Fallowfield Twp.

 3 days ago

A Chester County man has now been convicted of murdering a young father for his car more than three years ago.

On Friday, a jury found 33-year-old Hakeem Smith of Oxford guilty of killing Sam Algarin back in 2018.

The father of two was driving back to his mother's house after spending an evening with his two sons when Smith somehow stopped his SUV in West Fallowfield Township, Pa.

Smith then shot the 31-year-old in the chest and left him to die along Limestone Road.

He was seen filling Algarin's SUV with gas soon after.

Smith was arrested five days after the murder.

Comments / 4

George E. Brown
3d ago

And people wonder why I carry my gun no matter where I'm at. I have a Van full of tools. So even in Villanova area. out to malvern to Phoenixville. Anything can happen anywhere.

