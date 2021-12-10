ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Federal Financial Aid reinstated at Morris Brown College

By Eric Perry
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - The leaders at Morris Brown College made a major announcement about the future of the school. The college says federal financial aid has been reinstated. "We have been waiting for the day for a very long time," College President Dr. Kevin James said. It’s been a journey...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
oberlinreview.org

SLAC Talk Addresses College’s Financial Situation

On Nov. 2, I attended a talk led by financial experts Kelly Grotke, OC ’89, and Kris Raab, OC ’89. They were invited by the Student Labor Action Coalition to discuss Oberlin’s financial investments. Learning about Oberlin’s investments shed light on a common pattern in Oberlin’s current budgeting plans: austerity. Austerity measures work to reduce spending, which to many appear to be prioritizing profits at the cost of student satisfaction, good working conditions, and accessibility. Instead of acting as a college — whose goal should be redistributing excess earnings to make the school a more accessible learning environment for its students and a healthy workplace for faculty and staff — I believe that Oberlin is acting more as a company, with a goal of increasing wealth.
OBERLIN, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

New scholarship available to attend GRCC for frontline workers ineligible for federal financial aid

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Community College is participating in a new statewide scholarship program that offers free college tuition to essential pandemic workers who don’t qualify for other federal financial aid programs. The Michigan Equity, Courage, Hope and Opportunity Scholarship – MI ECHO – covers full tuition costs...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
universityherald.com

How to Approach a College Education For Job and Financial Security

Going to college used to be a golden ticket. It was the thing that would ensure you had a bright future with a rewarding career. Unfortunately, even college graduates with a good GPA struggle to find well-paying jobs after their education is complete. This happens for many reasons. It's frustrating to discover that when you're done with a very expensive education, you still can't find a job that pays better than minimum wage when you graduate.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin James
Onward State

More Emergency Financial Aid Now Available For Penn State Students

Penn State’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) allocation just opened its application for another round of emergency financial aid grants that will allocate $5 million in financial aid to students. Earlier this semester, the University announced that it will use $50 million out of $76.2 million from the American...
COLLEGES
Bradford Era

Ibañez receives award from state financial aid association

Melissa Ibañez, associate vice president of enrollment management and director of financial aid at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, has received the 2021 Hero Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Student Financial Aid Administration (PASFAA). The award, which was presented to only six financial aid administrators in Pa. this...
BRADFORD, PA
The Suburban Times

Current and Pre-College Students Invited to Financial Aid Completion Night at TCC

Tacoma Community College announcement. Register Now for Financial Aid Completion Night (Thursday, Dec. 16, 6-7:30 pm) at Tacoma Community College (TCC) Building 16 Room 108 and online. The Financial Aid Completion Night is for current students and anyone considering attending TCC during the 2022-23 school year. Registration: Register here. Need...
TACOMA, WA
The Repository

College financial aid workshop set for Thursday

CANTON – Malone University is hosting a free financial aid workshop to inform families of the many sources available to them in scholarships, grants and loans. The program, titled "College Can Be Affordable," will be at 6 p.m. Thursday. The program will be provided online. Leading the program will...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morris Brown College#Accreditation#Federal Financial Aid
williamsbu.edu

Financial Aid & Scholarships

Funding your education is a universal challenge, certainly, but our Office of Financial Aid is a godsend. Nobody knows the ins and outs and pros and cons of all the financial aid options better. If you want to attend WBU but aren’t sure how to pay for it, you’re not alone. Nearly 99 percent of our students receive financial aid. We can help you make it possible!
EDUCATION
texasborderbusiness.com

Financial Aid Office hosts Super Saturdays

To assist Laredo College and high school students, LC’s Financial Aid & Veterans Affairs Services Center will host Super Saturdays starting Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ft. McIntosh Campus. Students can meet with financial aid representatives at this walk-in event to begin the financial aid process, apply for a scholarship and even find jobs. All services are entirely free of charge.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
audacy.com

These are the latest US colleges to rethink student loans

Student loan payments were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the expected date of their return comes at end of next month. While experts and lawmakers urge President Joe Biden to push this date back and others – such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (D) – advocate for cancelling the estimated $1.73 trillion in debt altogether, some schools are taking the matter into their own hands.
COLLEGES
Item

Nominations being accepted for Counselor of the Month presented by Morris College

Nominations are now being accepted for The Sumter Item's Counselor of the Month contest for December, presented again for this second school year by Morris College. Nominate your favorite public or private high school guidance counselor online at www.theitem.com/counselor through Dec. 17. Counselors who work in Sumter, Clarendon or Lee County are eligible. Three finalists will be chosen by Item staff, and the public will then vote on their favorite.
SUMTER, SC
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Time is money: Students grapple with lingering service issues in financial aid office

Ever since COVID-19 closures came to the UCF main campus last year, students have faced lingering service issues with the Financial Assistance office. UCF closed its doors in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted the in-person services offered by the Office of Student Financial Assistance. Services resumed normal operations in June, according to the UCF website.
EDUCATION
News 12

Students hopeful that $2 billion of loan forgiveness is just the start

The United States Education Department is canceling $2 billion in student loans for thousands nationwide. "Check your inboxes!" Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona tweeted, noting that $715 million in student loan forgiveness has already been finalized with another $1.2 billion on the way. Teachers, social workers, veterans and public servants...
COLLEGES
mocomotive.com

Financial Aid opportunities from East Montgomery County Scholars

Financial Aid opportunities from East Montgomery County Scholarship Foundation. The non-profit charitable subsidiary East Montgomery County Scholarship Foundation (EMCSF) provides scholarship opportunities to high school graduates and GED recipients within the boundaries of EMCID’s 158 square miles. The $1,600 scholarship can be used at any college, university, trade school or for certification programs. Once used, the student is then eligible for an additional $500 merit-based scholarship. High school seniors are also eligible for a paid internship, when offered.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy