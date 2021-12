Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Vincent J. Trimarco, Jr., an attorney admitted to practice law in New York State since 1997, was sentenced by United States District Judge Joan M. Azrack to 57 months in prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in a scheme to defraud a minor of her inheritance from a federal wrongful death lawsuit. The Court also ordered Trimarco to pay restitution in the amount of $1.5 million, and forfeiture in the amount of $1.5 million. Trimarco pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2020.

11 DAYS AGO