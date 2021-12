50 Cent made fun of Madonna in the recent photo she posted on Instagram. 50 said, "The funniest sh*t! LOL. Under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up. LMFAO." Madonna fired back, "I guess your new career is getting attention while trying to humiliate others." She continued, "The least elevated choice you could make as an artist or an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!" 50 caught wind of Madonna's response and said, "OK I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in any way, I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before."

