2021 WCIA3 Volleyball Player of the Year: Caroline Kerr

By Andy Olson
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Caroline Kerr has been on a mission since her freshman year.

“I wanted it so bad, I think I had no other expectations.”

In her first taste of high school volleyball, St. Thomas More made it to state at Redbird Arena in Normal. The Sabers were one point from the title game, before losing three straight points and a shot at the championship. While disappointing, the experience shaped Kerr’s three years to come.

“To not come away with that trophy and that hardware was tough,” says Sabers head coach Kelly McClure. “And I think it just fueled that fire in her and let that burn even brighter.”

“I was like, ‘This looks a lot smaller,'” says Kerr. “I think as a freshman it looked super big and super scary, I think I felt more comfortable.”

The Tennessee signee was able to lead the Sabers to a 39-1 regular season, and keep them composed to come back from two 1-0 deficits at state this season. Bringing STM it’s second state championship.

“That is the last time we’ll get to play for STM,” says Kerr. “It meant everything to our seniors and myself. There’s no better way we could have ended.”

The setter has certainly left her mark on the Sabers program. She owns the career assists record, and also set the mark for most assists in a season.

“Obviously she works really, really hard at what she does,” says McClure. “To see her mature and grow and develop into the player she is is not a surprise.”

Kerr’s career is far from over though. She’s been dreaming of making it to the college level since the second grade. After signing her National Letter of Intent this Fall, the dream is about to come a reality.

“Just to see them doing so well, and competing for SEC Championships, and competing at the highest level. That’s what I want to be a part of,” says Kerr. “I want to be part of team that’s going to push me to be my best.”

She’ll do so as the third Saber to be named WCIA3’s Volleyball Player of the Year.

PAST WCIA 3 VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS:

2021: Caroline Kerr, St. Thomas More

2020(21): Valerie Nutakor, St. Teresa

2019: Allie Trame, St. Thomas More

2018: Allie Trame, St. Thomas More

2017: Mica Allison, St. Thomas More

2016: Kylie Michael, St. Joseph-Ogden

2015: Dana Westfield, Central

2014: Taylor Bauer, Watseka

2013: Marie Less, St. Teresa

