Judy and I got a chance to really kick off the holiday season on Saturday with the wreath hanging at the depot plaza and the Christmas parade in downtown. I loved the mounted patrol that rode their horses to bring us the wreaths to hang on the light poles. Then Brendan and Katy Ames drove our vehicle along the parade route. I was amazed by the enormous crowd of kids of all ages lining the road to see the floats. A special thanks to the volunteers who made the parade possible, you rock and the folks who made the floats, you are all amazing. You all made me proud to be from Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO