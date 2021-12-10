ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This one came out of the blue’: Apartment brokers buy old Seattle hotel

By Marc Stiles
Puget Sound Business Journal
 3 days ago
Despite having no experience in the hospitality sector, three apartment brokers...

Flexe CFO leaves company after just 6 months

Ian Charles, the former chief financial officer at the Seattle-based logistics startup Flexe, has left the company, a Flexe spokesperson confirmed to the Business Journal. According to the spokesperson, Charles left Flexe in September "to pursue other opportunities." He joined the company in early March and was looking to build a reporting team that would relay financial results to investors and company managers.
Redmond electronics company Plugable hires remote CEO

Redmond-based electronics company Plugable has named Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy, who is based outside of Toronto, as the company's new CEO. Smurthwaite-Murphy is taking over for Bernie Thompson, also the company's founder, who is stepping into the chief technology officer role. According to Smurthwaite-Murphy, the move, which was announced Wednesday, allows Thompson to focus on building new technology while Smurthwaite-Murphy, previously the CEO at the electronics company StarTech.com, can focus on growth.
Real estate Leads - December 3, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

