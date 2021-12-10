‘This one came out of the blue’: Apartment brokers buy old Seattle hotel

Redmond-based electronics company Plugable has named Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy, who is based outside of Toronto, as the company's new CEO. Smurthwaite-Murphy is taking over for Bernie Thompson, also the company's founder, who is stepping into the chief technology officer role. According to Smurthwaite-Murphy, the move, which was announced Wednesday, allows Thompson to focus on building new technology while Smurthwaite-Murphy, previously the CEO at the electronics company StarTech.com, can focus on growth.

